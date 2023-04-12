WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1256 PM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING...

High pressure will continue to support dry and mild conditions

across the region. West to southwest winds will average 15 to 25

mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Drying fuels and low relative

humidity values of 25 to 40 percent will maintain elevated fire

weather concerns.

A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until

May 14th.

