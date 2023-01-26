WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

558 PM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snow will continue to quickly diminish this evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie

counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston

Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of

Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with

poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

