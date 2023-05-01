WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 1, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1015 PM EDT Mon May 1 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Pennsylvania...New York...

Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre affecting Bradford and Tioga

Counties.

Tioughnioga River At Cortland affecting Cortland County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New

York...Pennsylvania...

Susquehanna River At Vestal affecting Broome and Tioga Counties.

Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna

Counties.

Chenango River At Greene affecting Chenango County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New

York...

Chenango River At Chenango Forks affecting Broome County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Chenango River At Chenango Forks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet

Wednesday morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Conklin.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest

to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water

begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.

- At 9:31 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:31 PM EDT Monday was 13.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage of

12.0 feet late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 11.3

feet Wednesday morning.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Chenango River At Greene.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage. River overflows onto low

spots across Water Street near the gauge house, and spreads into

the ball flats.

- At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet.

ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 13.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 10.5 feet Wednesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Vestal.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Moderate flood stage.

- At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 20.8 feet.

ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 21.1 feet.

18.0 feet early Wednesday morning and continue falling to

15.4 feet Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage. Widespread, but minor,

flooding of the lowlands occurs along the river from the towns of

Barton and Nichols, NY to the Athens Township, PA.

- At 9:31 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet.

ending at 9:31 PM EDT Monday was 14.5 feet.

13.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to

11.9 feet Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Flooding leads to some

closures along Kellogg Road to the south of Cortland.

- At 9:46 PM EDT Monday the stage was 8.5 feet.

ending at 9:46 PM EDT Monday was 8.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5

feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below

flood stage Tuesday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

