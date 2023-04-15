WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

609 PM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Otsego,

southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 645

PM EDT...

At 609 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Leonardsville, or 14 miles east of Hamilton, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brookfield, Edmeston, Sherburne, Columbus, Poolville, South

Brookfield, Leonardsville, Hubbardsville, South Edmeston and Lambs

Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4283 7522 4267 7521 4268 7552 4286 7549

TIME...MOT...LOC 2209Z 102DEG 7KT 4279 7528

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

