WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

302 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be

this evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, mainly south of Syracuse. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph with blowing snow.

* WHERE...Onondaga and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 AM this morning to

noon EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM

EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. The cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 15 minutes.

this evening into early Saturday morning. The highest snow

amounts are expected along a corridor from Jordan Elbridge to

Skaneateles to La Fayette and Tully south to Homer.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,

Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In

Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph with blowing snow. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

30 below zero.

* WHERE...Southern Cayuga county.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST

Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 AM this morning

to noon EST Saturday.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

amounts are expected along a corridor from Auburn south to

Moravia and Sempronius.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins

and Tioga counties.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather