WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

150 PM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Storm total snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather