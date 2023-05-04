WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 6, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 916 PM EDT Thu May 4 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:46 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03/28/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Thu 8 pm: 7.1 Forecast: Fri 2 am 7.1 Fri 8 am 7.0 Fri 2 pm 7.0 Fri 8 pm 7.0 Sat 2 am 7.0 Sat 8 am 6.9 Sat 2 pm 6.8 Sat 8 pm 6.7 Sun 2 am 6.5 Sun 8 am 6.4 Sun 2 pm 6.3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather