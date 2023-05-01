WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1114 AM EDT Mon May 1 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Canajoharie Creek Near Canajoharie.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.2 feet tomorrow

morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Canajoharie Creek

Canajoharie

Flood Stage: 8.0

Observed Stage at Mon 10 am: 7.6

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather