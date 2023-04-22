WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Herkimer

County through 815 PM EDT...

At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Forestport to Utica. Movement was

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Old Forge, Ohio, Newport, Poland, Cold Brook, Big Moose, Nicks Lake

Campground, McKeever, Northwood, Russia, West Frankfort, Nobleboro,

Harbor, Farrel Corner, Minnehaha, Carter Station, First Lake, Wolf

Lake Landing, Wilmurt Corners and Hurricane.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4322 7507 4324 7507 4323 7510 4326 7516

4330 7515 4330 7512 4333 7508 4370 7512

4396 7493 4344 7481 4334 7487 4333 7484

4302 7521 4305 7522

TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 206DEG 34KT 4347 7525 4309 7525

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis

County through 800 PM EDT...

At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Boonville, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin,

Talcottville and Brantingham.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4346 7544 4369 7542 4380 7513 4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 183DEG 41KT 4355 7532

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

