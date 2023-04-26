NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

457 FPUS51 KOKX 260645

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

NYZ072-261400-

New York (Manhattan)-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-261400-

Bronx-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-261400-

Northern Queens-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-261400-

Southern Queens-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-261400-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-261400-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-261400-

Northern Nassau-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-261400-

Southern Nassau-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-261400-

Northwest Suffolk-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-261400-

Southwest Suffolk-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-261400-

Northeast Suffolk-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-261400-

Southeast Suffolk-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-261400-

Southern Westchester-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-261400-

Northern Westchester-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-261400-

Rockland-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-261400-

Putnam-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-261400-

Orange-

244 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

