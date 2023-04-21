NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

NYZ072-211600-

New York (Manhattan)-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-211600-

Bronx-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-211600-

Northern Queens-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-211600-

Southern Queens-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ075-211600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ074-211600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ177-211600-

Northern Nassau-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ179-211600-

Southern Nassau-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-211600-

Northwest Suffolk-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with sprinkles likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with sprinkles

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-211600-

Southwest Suffolk-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with sprinkles likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with sprinkles

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-211600-

Northeast Suffolk-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sprinkles likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-211600-

Southeast Suffolk-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sprinkles likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-211600-

Southern Westchester-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-211600-

Northern Westchester-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with sprinkles likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

sprinkles likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-211600-

Rockland-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-211600-

Putnam-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sprinkles likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ067-211600-

Orange-

432 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

