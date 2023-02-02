NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

525 FPUS51 KOKX 020843

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

NYZ072-021600-

New York (Manhattan)-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ073-021600-

Bronx-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-021600-

Northern Queens-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-021600-

Southern Queens-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ075-021600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ074-021600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-021600-

Northern Nassau-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ179-021600-

Southern Nassau-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ078-021600-

Northwest Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ080-021600-

Southwest Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 13 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ079-021600-

Northeast Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing spray. Windy with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing spray. Very windy and much

colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ081-021600-

Southeast Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 5 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ071-021600-

Southern Westchester-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 14 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 7 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-021600-

Northern Westchester-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-021600-

Rockland-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-021600-

Putnam-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ067-021600-

Orange-

343 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 16 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

