NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 318 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Occasional gusts up to 35 kt possible this afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday.