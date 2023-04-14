NY Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Clouds and sun, warm;78;58;SE;8;49%;44%;5 Binghamton;An afternoon shower;73;55;SE;9;59%;94%;3 Buffalo;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;52;SSE;6;61%;88%;4 Central Park;Showers around;65;55;E;6;73%;94%;2 Dansville;A shower;83;53;SSE;6;60%;98%;4 Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;54;SE;6;56%;89%;5 East Hampton;Cooler;59;50;SE;6;81%;94%;2 Elmira;A shower;80;50;SSE;7;61%;97%;3 Farmingdale;Showers around;62;54;ESE;7;79%;94%;2 Fort Drum;Clouding up;80;57;SE;6;52%;14%;6 Fulton;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;54;SSE;5;54%;36%;5 Glens Falls;Increasing clouds;78;53;ENE;6;52%;30%;7 Islip;Showers around;60;53;ESE;7;82%;94%;2 Ithaca;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;54;SE;8;55%;88%;3 Jamestown;A passing shower;76;53;SE;6;58%;97%;5 Massena;Increasing clouds;74;47;NE;11;49%;8%;6 Montauk;Cloudy and cooler;59;51;ESE;6;77%;88%;2 Montgomery;Showers around;71;56;E;8;69%;95%;2 Monticello;Showers around;68;55;E;7;74%;98%;2 New York;Showers around;64;55;E;8;74%;95%;2 New York Jfk;Showers around;61;52;ESE;7;78%;94%;2 New York Lga;Showers around;64;55;E;9;72%;94%;2 Newburgh;Showers around;71;57;E;8;65%;94%;2 Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun, warm;71;47;E;6;63%;16%;6 Ogdensburg;Becoming cloudy;76;50;NE;7;52%;11%;6 Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy, warm;80;55;S;6;54%;87%;5 Plattsburgh;Warm with some sun;75;47;SSE;8;46%;9%;6 Poughkeepsie;Showers around;72;58;ESE;7;64%;94%;2 Rochester;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;52;SSE;6;59%;32%;5 Rome;Mostly cloudy;80;55;E;9;56%;34%;5 Saranac Lake;Increasing clouds;77;49;SE;7;54%;9%;6 Shirley;Showers around;62;52;SE;6;79%;94%;2 Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;84;56;SE;7;47%;37%;5 Watertown;Clouds and sun;80;54;ESE;6;55%;16%;6 Wellsville;A shower;78;54;S;6;58%;97%;3 Westhampton Beach;Showers around;61;49;SE;6;79%;97%;2 White Plains;Showers around;63;55;E;8;72%;94%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather