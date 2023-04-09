NY Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunny and milder;68;38;SSW;7;34%;1%;6

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;64;42;W;7;37%;4%;7

Buffalo;Partly sunny;55;43;SSW;10;50%;2%;6

Central Park;Sunshine and nice;65;48;WSW;5;33%;1%;7

Dansville;Mostly sunny, milder;68;42;WSW;6;38%;2%;6

Dunkirk;Partly sunny, nice;58;45;SSW;7;45%;2%;6

East Hampton;Sunshine;56;43;SW;8;57%;3%;7

Elmira;Mostly sunny, warm;68;33;WSW;6;38%;5%;7

Farmingdale;Sunny and nice;58;46;SSW;8;44%;3%;7

Fort Drum;Sun, some clouds;57;43;SW;10;42%;3%;6

Fulton;Warmer with sunshine;63;40;WSW;7;45%;2%;6

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;65;35;SW;7;41%;1%;6

Islip;Sunny and pleasant;59;45;SSW;9;47%;2%;7

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;40;SW;6;38%;6%;6

Jamestown;Partly sunny;60;40;SW;6;43%;2%;7

Massena;Breezy;61;44;SW;16;42%;71%;6

Montauk;Sunshine;57;44;WSW;8;57%;3%;7

Montgomery;Sunny and warmer;67;39;WSW;7;38%;1%;7

Monticello;Sunny and mild;65;39;WNW;7;34%;1%;7

New York;Sunny and nice;65;48;SW;7;38%;1%;7

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;60;44;SW;11;45%;3%;7

New York Lga;Sunny and pleasant;64;48;SW;8;36%;3%;7

Newburgh;Sunny and milder;68;41;WSW;5;37%;1%;7

Niagara Falls;Nice with some sun;61;41;SW;11;49%;1%;6

Ogdensburg;Breezy;60;42;SW;14;45%;6%;6

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, milder;67;43;SW;5;37%;1%;6

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;66;44;SW;9;39%;41%;6

Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;68;37;SW;5;39%;1%;7

Rochester;Partly sunny, milder;66;43;SW;8;44%;2%;6

Rome;Mild with sunshine;64;37;WSW;7;44%;2%;6

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, milder;60;33;SW;9;41%;2%;6

Shirley;Sunny and pleasant;59;43;SW;8;47%;2%;7

Syracuse;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;44;WSW;7;38%;2%;6

Watertown;Partly sunny;58;43;SW;11;46%;3%;6

Wellsville;Partly sunny, milder;67;41;WSW;6;34%;1%;7

Westhampton Beach;Sunshine;58;42;SW;9;52%;2%;7

White Plains;Sunny and warmer;63;43;WSW;6;37%;3%;7

