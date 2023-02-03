Skip to main content
NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Very cold;16;13;S;9;41%;0%;2

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;17;S;8;55%;9%;1

Buffalo;A bit of a.m. snow;29;26;SSW;12;57%;56%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny, cold;26;25;SSW;8;31%;2%;3

Dansville;Not as cold;29;26;SSW;7;49%;3%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy, not as cold;31;28;SSW;12;52%;27%;1

East Hampton;Very cold;22;17;SW;15;61%;1%;3

Elmira;Not as cold;27;19;S;8;45%;9%;1

Farmingdale;Cold;26;23;SW;11;36%;2%;3

Fort Drum;An afternoon flurry;15;11;S;8;61%;46%;1

Fulton;Not as cold;21;17;S;7;67%;30%;1

Glens Falls;Bitterly cold;13;9;S;7;45%;0%;2

Islip;Cold;26;22;SW;12;42%;1%;3

Ithaca;Not as cold;22;20;S;9;56%;3%;1

Jamestown;Not as cold;25;22;SSW;12;58%;3%;2

Massena;Mostly sunny;6;4;SE;7;61%;44%;2

Montauk;Winds subsiding;24;20;SW;17;59%;0%;3

Montgomery;Frigid;19;17;SSW;10;39%;1%;3

Monticello;Frigid;16;12;SSW;9;47%;2%;3

New York;Partly sunny, cold;26;25;SSW;11;31%;1%;3

New York Jfk;Cold;26;23;SSW;14;37%;2%;3

New York Lga;Cold;28;25;SSW;13;32%;2%;3

Newburgh;Quite cold;21;19;S;10;37%;1%;3

Niagara Falls;A bit of a.m. snow;30;26;SSW;12;59%;57%;1

Ogdensburg;An afternoon flurry;13;9;S;7;65%;49%;2

Penn (Yan);Not as cold;27;24;S;8;50%;3%;1

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, frigid;7;4;S;6;54%;14%;2

Poughkeepsie;Very cold;22;18;S;8;36%;2%;3

Rochester;Not as cold;26;22;SSW;9;63%;12%;1

Rome;Not as cold;18;15;SSE;5;59%;46%;1

Saranac Lake;An afternoon flurry;5;2;S;6;63%;79%;2

Shirley;Quite cold;23;18;SW;11;45%;1%;3

Syracuse;Not as cold;22;19;S;7;60%;6%;1

Watertown;Not as cold;19;15;S;8;68%;47%;1

Wellsville;Not as cold;28;25;SSW;9;49%;3%;1

Westhampton Beach;Very cold;20;15;SW;12;49%;1%;3

White Plains;Very cold;23;20;SSW;12;35%;2%;3

_____

