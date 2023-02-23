NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 23, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Ice;25;NNE;3;91% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;32;SSE;12;100% Buffalo;Ice;30;NE;4;94% Central Park;Showers;38;NE;3;92% Dansville;Showers;33;NNW;10;91% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;4;97% East Hampton;Cloudy;37;E;7;95% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;36;ENE;3;89% Farmingdale;Showers;38;ENE;4;89% Fort Drum;Snow;18;NE;15;85% Fulton;Ice;34;SSW;7;86% Glens Falls;Snow;22;N;7;88% Islip;Cloudy;39;ENE;4;97% Ithaca;Showers;34;SE;6;96% Jamestown;Showers;34;N;5;100% Massena;Snow;15;ENE;20;83% Montauk;Showers;38;ENE;8;92% Montgomery;Ice;32;NNE;6;95% Monticello;Ice;29;ESE;3;99% New York;Showers;38;NE;3;91% New York Jfk;Showers;38;NE;8;96% New York Lga;Showers;38;ENE;8;85% Newburgh;Showers;34;NE;2;96% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;24;NE;7;90% Ogdensburg;Snow;16;NE;16;85% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;32;NNE;1;99% Plattsburgh;Snow;16;N;10;87% Poughkeepsie;Rain;34;NNE;5;92% Rochester;Ice;31;ENE;2;94% Rome;Ice;32;SE;9;93% Saranac Lake;Snow;11;ENE;15;83% Shirley;Cloudy;38;N;7;89% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;32;E;13;86% Watertown;Snow;18;NE;17;84% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;40;S;4;92% Westhampton Beach;Showers;38;E;7;100% White Plains;Showers;35;ENE;4;94% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather