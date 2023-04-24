NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

044 FPUS51 KBTV 240727

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

NYZ028-241500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-241500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-241500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-241500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ029-241500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ027-241500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-241500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-241500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-241500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather