NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

NYZ028-061500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ031-061500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ026-061500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ087-061500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ029-061500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ027-061500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ030-061500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-061500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ034-061500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

357 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

