NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023

_____

787 FPUS51 KBTV 060818

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

NYZ028-061600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-061600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-061600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s.

$$

NYZ087-061600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

NYZ029-061600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

NYZ027-061600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-061600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 15.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid

30s.

$$

NYZ035-061600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-061600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

313 AM EST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather