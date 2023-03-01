NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle or snow. A

chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing drizzle in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and freezing drizzle or snow this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, snow and

rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle or snow or

rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of snow or freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow. A

chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing drizzle or

snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow until midnight. Cloudy with a chance

of freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle. A chance of

light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and freezing drizzle or snow this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing drizzle.

Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

336 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

drizzle or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing drizzle likely with a chance of snow

until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

