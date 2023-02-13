NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

316 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain

showers until midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

