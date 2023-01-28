NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

326 FPUS51 KBTV 280802

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

NYZ028-281500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ031-281500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 9 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ026-281500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 14. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around

20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 15. Lows

around zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ087-281500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this

morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 18.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ029-281500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning.

Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ027-281500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers until midnight, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 15. Lows

zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ030-281500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this

morning. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers until midnight, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 below.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ035-281500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ034-281500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

258 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with

isolated snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 16. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows

around zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs around 10 above.

$$

