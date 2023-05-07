NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 6, 2023

_____

878 FPUS51 KBUF 070830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

NYZ001-072100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-072100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-072100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early this afternoon. Showers late. Highs ranging from

around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-072100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early this afternoon. Showers late. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-072100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-072100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-072100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s

inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-072100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-072100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-072100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers late. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-072100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-072100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-072100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-072100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with

showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-072100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-072100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ008-072100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun May 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

_____

