NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers from late morning

on. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early,

then a chance of rain showers from late morning on. Cool with highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool with highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cool

with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

