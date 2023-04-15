NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ 620 FPUS51 KBUF 150759 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 NYZ001-152115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-152115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ002-152115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ011-152115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ085-152115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ012-152115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ019-152115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ020-152115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ021-152115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ013-152115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ014-152115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ003-152115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ004-152115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light southeast winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ005-152115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ006-152115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. East winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ007-152115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s across the Tug Hill. Light southeast winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ008-152115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ AR _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather