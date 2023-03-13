NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. A chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging from

the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from around 20 in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance

of snow showers late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 20 to 25.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain

with snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers early this afternoon. Snow and rain

showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of snow and

rain showers late this morning. Rain likely with a chance of snow

showers early this afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and rain showers

likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then rain with snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Additional snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain and snow showers

likely early this afternoon, then rain late. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to up to

2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower

elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow and rain

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or

less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher

terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Additional snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

