NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.

Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.

Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs ranging from 15 to

20 on the hilltops to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to 15 to

20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from 15 to

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy with highs 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake

effect snow overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the

most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug

Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs ranging from

15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 below. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 below to 25 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late morning on.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from around 20 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 below to 25 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

343 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

Snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows zero to 5 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 below to 25 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

