NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

679 FPUS51 KBGM 030835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

NYZ009-032100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow this

afternoon. Highs near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 33 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Cold with lows 13 below to

21 below zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

42 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 15. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ015-032100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Patchy blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows near zero.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ016-032100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Patchy blowing

snow this morning, then areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Blustery with lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ017-032100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Blustery with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ018-032100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow this morning. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with

lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 28 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ022-032100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ023-032100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Patchy blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Blustery with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. A

chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Blustery with lows

zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ024-032100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Patchy blowing snow. Highs near 10. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Blustery with lows near zero. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ025-032100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Patchy blowing snow this morning, then areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery

with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow in the evening, then patchy blowing

snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Blustery with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ036-032100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this morning.

Blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Brisk with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ037-032100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow. Blustery with highs near zero. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 13 below. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 36 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ044-032100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs around 5 above.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Blowing snow in the evening, then patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with

lows 5 to 10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Brisk

with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ045-032100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow this morning. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Blustery with highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 below. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 28 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ046-032100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow. Blustery with highs zero to 5 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Blustery, cold with lows around 13 below. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ055-032100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs near

10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. A

chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Blustery with lows

zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ056-032100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 below. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

22 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ057-032100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Patchy

blowing snow this afternoon. Blustery with highs around 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 37 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 34 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ062-032100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs near 10. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

