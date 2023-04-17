NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

NYZ033-171500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ052-171500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-171500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-171500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-171500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-171500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-171500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-171500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-171500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-171500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-171500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-171500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-171500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-171500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-171500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-171500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-171500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-171500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-171500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-171500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-171500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-171500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ061-171500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-171500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-171500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-171500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-171500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

