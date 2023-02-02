NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ 390 FPUS51 KALY 020850 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 020847 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 NYZ033-021600- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows around 14 below. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 8 below. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 41 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 22 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 47 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 45 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ052-021600- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 7 above. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Temperature falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Blustery and much colder with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ058-021600- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 2 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs around 6 above. Temperature falling to around 1 below in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 35 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ065-021600- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ041-021600- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 3 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ038-021600- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Brisk and much colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery and much colder with highs around 4 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 26 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Blustery, colder with lows around 12 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-021600- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around 16 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 40 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 22 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 44 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 40 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-021600- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 7 below. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 20 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 2 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 17 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 41 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 39 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ083-021600- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 1 below. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 14 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ043-021600- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 3 above. Temperature falling to around 3 below in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 16 below. Northwest winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 36 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ084-021600- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 3 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above. Temperature falling to around zero in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12 below. Northwest winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ082-021600- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 7 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 4 below. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 37 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, colder with lows around 17 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 42 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 42 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ039-021600- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 1 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, colder with lows around 14 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 36 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 36 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ040-021600- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 1 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 4 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, colder with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ047-021600- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Blustery, colder with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-021600- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk, colder with lows around 1 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 5 above. Temperature falling to around 3 below in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, colder with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 34 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ049-021600- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 8 above. Temperature falling to around 1 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Blustery, colder with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ050-021600- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ051-021600- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 1 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 5 above. Temperature falling to around 3 below in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, colder with lows around 12 below. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 36 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 36 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ053-021600- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 6 above. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Temperature falling to around 1 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Blustery and much colder with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ054-021600- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows around 1 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 5 above. Temperature falling to around 3 below in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Blustery, colder with lows around 13 below. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 38 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 36 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ060-021600- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Temperature falling to around 5 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Brisk and much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ061-021600- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 11. Temperature falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Blustery, colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds around 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 27 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ059-021600- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 14. Temperature falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Blustery, colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ063-021600- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Temperature falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 29 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ064-021600- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Temperature falling to around 9 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ066-021600- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 347 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 16. Temperature falling to around 7 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 24 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.