Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 28, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;88;79;Partly sunny;89;79;SSW;8;77%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A shower and t-storm;86;70;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;NW;13;58%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;71;46;Very windy;59;40;SW;21;64%;63%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;64;47;Sunny and nice;69;53;ESE;11;55%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;41;A little p.m. rain;58;52;SSW;11;81%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;39;24;An afternoon flurry;36;29;NNE;6;75%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;70;53;Sunny, nice and warm;79;56;ESE;8;53%;2%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mild with sunshine;60;30;Breezy in the p.m.;60;22;NE;9;57%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;94;77;Very hot;97;74;NE;11;53%;96%;8

Athens, Greece;Rain, breezy, cooler;63;42;Breezy in the a.m.;58;42;S;12;30%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;67;54;Sunny and breezy;63;48;S;15;54%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;75;53;Hazy sunshine;86;59;SE;9;40%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;96;73;Afternoon t-storms;90;72;SE;5;77%;90%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;95;71;Clouds and sun;91;70;SE;7;53%;43%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A shower in the a.m.;93;81;S;9;63%;64%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;63;52;Partly sunny;65;52;WSW;10;70%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;70;45;Sunny and warm;75;48;SSE;7;24%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very windy;46;30;Partly sunny, warmer;53;39;SE;7;50%;62%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;46;35;Cloudy;49;44;S;9;68%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;52;Rain tapering off;65;52;SE;6;77%;97%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;65;Partly sunny;84;60;S;8;56%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong winds;48;29;Mostly cloudy;48;38;S;8;55%;39%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;49;42;A little a.m. rain;61;53;SSW;11;72%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;46;33;Chilly with some sun;49;27;S;8;37%;25%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, chilly;47;27;Partly sunny;52;37;SW;7;48%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;85;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;59;SE;7;65%;76%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;78;68;Decreasing clouds;82;68;NNE;5;67%;59%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;64;45;Sunny and nice;68;46;W;7;43%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;87;60;Cooler;74;54;NNW;14;44%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;72;57;Low clouds;66;57;S;11;64%;28%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Decreasing clouds;88;64;An afternoon shower;89;64;E;3;51%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;93;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;SSE;10;72%;6%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;47;35;Rain and snow shower;40;26;E;13;57%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;76;Humid;89;76;SSE;7;78%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;33;Periods of rain;42;39;SW;9;92%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;NNW;12;69%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy with some sun;63;46;Partly sunny;69;56;SSE;8;51%;7%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A thunderstorm;89;74;SSW;6;75%;88%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;86;65;Mostly cloudy;88;68;ENE;5;45%;4%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;49;24;Cool with some sun;51;27;N;8;42%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSW;9;62%;77%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;91;74;A t-storm or two;86;75;SSE;5;80%;96%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;58;48;Cloudy with showers;60;46;SW;13;77%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, warm;79;51;A t-storm around;68;52;NW;9;50%;53%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;58;Clouds and sun, nice;68;55;NNE;14;76%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;70;65;Low clouds;73;67;NNE;5;86%;72%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;75;55;Nice with some sun;77;57;NNE;5;63%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;85;69;A p.m. shower or two;85;71;NNE;10;69%;56%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, not as cold;36;20;Cloudy and chilly;33;17;NW;9;72%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;97;78;Mostly sunny;97;78;SE;6;53%;16%;12

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;71;64;Mostly cloudy;74;66;E;11;75%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;84;73;A couple of showers;84;73;ESE;10;68%;94%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;97;73;Hazy sunshine;97;74;SSE;9;47%;4%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;83;59;A shower and t-storm;74;59;NW;9;53%;100%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, morning rain;53;40;An afternoon shower;48;35;SSW;12;63%;50%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;SW;8;84%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;75;N;11;48%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NW;8;57%;33%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;62;46;A t-storm in spots;49;43;N;4;76%;65%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;WSW;12;59%;28%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;77;51;Hazy sunshine;79;52;SW;5;38%;27%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;98;71;N;10;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain;48;30;Breezy and colder;37;24;WNW;16;67%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;88;75;A shower in spots;88;74;NNE;11;64%;83%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;NNE;7;72%;86%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SSW;9;70%;42%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;92;76;A t-storm around;94;77;N;5;65%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;56;40;Brief p.m. showers;55;39;NE;5;73%;92%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;SSW;10;74%;75%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;80;72;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;SSE;9;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;Clouds and sun;74;56;WSW;9;58%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;50;47;A little a.m. rain;59;51;SW;14;79%;96%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;72;52;Morning rain;60;47;SW;8;68%;98%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SW;8;74%;68%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;74;47;Clouds and sun, warm;78;52;WSW;5;38%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;81;Clouds and sun;91;81;NW;6;67%;17%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;ENE;4;83%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Partly sunny;94;75;E;7;53%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;76;60;Cooler with showers;63;53;WSW;13;79%;99%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray t-shower;83;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;54;S;6;50%;54%;12

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;NNE;7;71%;88%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Windy and colder;32;26;Rain and snow shower;35;7;NW;17;76%;46%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;90;79;ESE;11;67%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;84;62;A p.m. t-storm;77;61;SSE;9;74%;90%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;41;29;Showers around;47;21;WSW;9;54%;91%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;50;41;A little a.m. rain;47;35;W;13;84%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;86;75;Hazy and humid;87;75;WSW;9;70%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;81;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;59;NE;10;63%;67%;12

New York, United States;Cloudy and cooler;52;38;Clouds and sun;54;34;SSW;8;41%;41%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;74;49;Very windy, cooler;64;44;NNE;23;51%;3%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;46;36;Breezy;55;20;NW;13;71%;55%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;65;41;Sunny;66;43;NE;6;39%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;37;27;Morning snow, cloudy;36;20;N;8;72%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;41;21;Showers of rain/snow;46;17;W;14;65%;72%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NNW;7;78%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;72;A little a.m. rain;91;72;NW;10;60%;60%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;73;Showers around;85;73;ENE;9;76%;87%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;53;47;Cloudy;70;54;SSW;10;53%;64%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;81;60;Breezy in the a.m.;79;65;E;15;48%;35%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;96;77;Morning t-storms;93;76;SSE;6;69%;91%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;ENE;10;74%;84%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and hot;94;68;Sunny and hot;93;67;E;7;48%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, windy;43;30;Cloudy and chilly;49;41;SW;9;67%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;60;34;Turning sunny, mild;68;37;SSE;9;43%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;47;Occasional rain;64;46;ENE;5;82%;98%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;77;49;Mostly sunny;78;51;S;6;64%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;A couple of showers;86;75;SE;8;77%;98%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;38;34;A little p.m. rain;45;39;ENE;24;69%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;39;29;A snow shower;36;29;W;12;63%;97%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, very warm;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;ENE;7;69%;76%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;ENE;6;16%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;63;37;Partly sunny;62;41;E;10;61%;20%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;37;32;A bit of p.m. snow;35;21;WSW;7;79%;95%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain, heavy at times;55;46;Cool with rain;54;44;NE;12;78%;96%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Very warm;81;64;Rain and drizzle;81;63;ENE;12;61%;83%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;86;72;Partly sunny, breezy;87;73;ESE;13;66%;4%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;79;66;Showers around;79;64;NNE;7;62%;61%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;79;53;Clouds and sun;78;53;ENE;7;41%;33%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;81;52;Very warm;81;51;SW;5;51%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;88;68;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;NE;8;62%;2%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;Periods of sun, warm;75;54;SSE;8;46%;26%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;60;43;Mostly sunny;60;41;SSW;8;50%;17%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;60;38;Some sun, pleasant;66;38;WNW;5;45%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;50;Cloudy;63;50;ESE;11;57%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;93;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;NE;6;71%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very windy, colder;40;24;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;W;15;50%;18%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;85;73;A morning shower;84;74;E;13;66%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with snow;30;15;Quite cold with snow;29;20;ENE;7;85%;96%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;84;68;A morning shower;81;63;WSW;12;65%;71%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, windy;66;63;Warmer with some sun;76;64;NNE;11;80%;83%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;35;24;Cloudy and chilly;33;23;NW;13;70%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, warm;81;58;Cloudy and warm;80;55;NE;7;34%;85%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and warmer;72;46;Showers around;74;38;NW;9;47%;98%;5

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;51;Breezy in the p.m.;73;52;NW;12;34%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;Increasingly windy;68;54;W;17;63%;28%;8

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;54;29;Clouds and sun;57;33;SE;4;43%;5%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing, showers;58;45;Some sun, a shower;61;48;ESE;10;66%;76%;7

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;41;34;Showers of rain/snow;44;25;WNW;18;67%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;67;53;Windy in the p.m.;69;54;ESE;16;62%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;67;48;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;S;7;43%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;54;22;Sunny and mild;56;21;E;8;30%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;58;39;Mostly cloudy;57;40;ENE;5;49%;2%;3

Vienna, Austria;Windy;46;27;Cloudy and chilly;47;37;WSW;6;60%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;96;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;72;E;7;59%;46%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;38;26;Partly sunny, chilly;41;26;WNW;16;54%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;36;23;Periods of sun;46;36;S;11;41%;30%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;57;46;Very windy;53;49;SSW;34;77%;97%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;Sunny and very warm;100;74;W;7;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;64;44;Mostly sunny, mild;66;45;NW;8;35%;93%;6

