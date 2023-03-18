Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 18, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;89;77;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;SW;8;81%;33%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;81;67;Sun and some clouds;83;68;NW;6;55%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Afternoon showers;66;47;Rain and drizzle;59;46;WSW;10;80%;88%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;63;55;A morning shower;61;54;NE;6;74%;83%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;59;47;A shower or two;51;41;W;10;80%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow and rain;38;32;An afternoon flurry;41;21;ENE;7;50%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;49;E;7;57%;9%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;37;25;Breezy;29;0;NE;18;74%;43%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot and humid;92;71;Hot and humid;91;71;NE;7;66%;29%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warmer;60;44;Mostly sunny;62;43;N;10;53%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;73;60;Sunshine and nice;72;59;SSW;9;71%;6%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and warm;83;60;Hazy sun and breezy;77;52;NW;13;38%;6%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;91;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;74;SSW;5;73%;87%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;65;Partly sunny;86;62;SSW;9;62%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;79;A t-storm around;93;80;S;10;64%;44%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;61;52;A couple of showers;63;50;ENE;8;72%;85%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;63;34;Mostly cloudy;57;37;SSW;8;39%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;58;40;Mostly sunny;65;45;SE;8;42%;11%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;63;43;A couple of showers;63;43;WSW;6;71%;97%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;65;50;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;48;WNW;5;77%;100%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;77;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;NW;7;76%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;56;35;Mostly cloudy;59;42;ENE;8;53%;32%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;61;48;A shower or two;54;42;WNW;7;75%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;52;37;Milder;58;38;W;7;60%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;57;34;Partly sunny;60;39;ESE;7;47%;30%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;86;74;A strong t-storm;88;69;SSE;9;74%;96%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;82;67;Partly sunny;81;68;NNE;5;66%;75%;12

Busan, South Korea;Milder;63;40;Sunny and pleasant;64;40;SW;7;32%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;Breezy in the p.m.;70;55;WNW;10;47%;5%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;70;60;Partly sunny;72;59;N;17;66%;27%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;E;3;53%;4%;12

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;8;76%;80%;10

Chicago, United States;Windy with flurries;28;21;Not as cold;42;30;SW;14;46%;3%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;An afternoon shower;88;75;SSE;8;78%;80%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;51;41;Periods of rain;50;40;WSW;7;82%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;79;68;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;N;14;69%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;55;33;Mostly cloudy;54;37;SSE;7;37%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot, a p.m. shower;94;76;A couple of t-storms;84;74;SSW;6;81%;83%;4

Delhi, India;Thundershowers;84;62;A t-storm or two;81;64;WSW;5;65%;70%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;44;20;Warmer;55;28;WSW;8;27%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;88;72;A couple of showers;82;69;SE;8;67%;98%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SSE;5;72%;76%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds and fog;52;34;Rather cloudy;49;45;SSW;8;68%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;65;49;A couple of showers;63;47;N;9;65%;99%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;NE;8;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;81;69;Low clouds;80;71;SE;8;73%;38%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or two;78;60;Clouds and sun;81;59;ENE;6;59%;12%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;86;68;Thunderstorms;81;68;NNE;7;80%;93%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, then rain;43;36;A couple of showers;42;35;SSW;7;83%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;77;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;9;52%;8%;11

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;80;66;Cloudy, not as warm;73;67;E;10;74%;70%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;84;73;A shower or two;84;72;SE;9;64%;83%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;86;66;Mostly sunny;87;66;E;6;60%;63%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;81;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;61;NNE;6;57%;43%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief a.m. showers;51;44;A couple of showers;50;41;NE;12;84%;87%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;E;8;75%;93%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;90;71;Plenty of sun;89;71;N;10;31%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;81;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;NE;6;32%;5%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;64;42;ENE;4;45%;6%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;90;69;Mostly sunny;88;70;W;10;48%;6%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;52;A p.m. t-storm;67;52;SSE;5;71%;92%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;98;74;Sunny and very warm;100;72;N;10;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder with some sun;48;29;Mostly sunny;53;33;E;5;58%;3%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;86;76;Increasingly windy;86;76;E;16;65%;63%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;SSW;6;73%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Humid, a p.m. shower;87;72;Cloudy with t-storms;77;70;SSW;7;82%;100%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;76;WNW;4;64%;78%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;57;37;A shower or two;58;39;NNE;8;60%;89%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;8;78%;64%;3

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;79;70;Inc. clouds;79;71;SSE;10;76%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;65;50;Partly sunny;67;49;NNE;9;63%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;55;44;Partly sunny;56;44;WSW;10;57%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;53;A little rain;64;52;SE;6;61%;97%;2

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;87;75;A t-storm around;87;76;SW;8;77%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;62;41;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;6;50%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;80;High clouds;90;80;SE;5;71%;58%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;5;78%;61%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. shower;91;74;Mostly sunny;93;73;E;7;53%;2%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy, hot;99;63;Cooler;69;59;SSE;11;69%;56%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the a.m.;73;46;Partly sunny;74;44;WNW;8;40%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;70;A shower and t-storm;81;64;N;10;80%;99%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;43;29;Partly sunny;47;34;S;8;70%;20%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Inc. clouds;90;78;SE;9;69%;74%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;79;68;A strong t-storm;80;69;SSE;8;84%;93%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;39;22;A little a.m. snow;25;20;WSW;15;56%;84%;3

Moscow, Russia;Abundant sunshine;38;14;Mostly cloudy;35;18;SW;6;70%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;86;77;Hazy sun and humid;88;74;WNW;8;65%;2%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;83;60;Mostly cloudy;83;59;ENE;10;52%;44%;7

New York, United States;Breezy;54;30;Breezy and cooler;42;31;W;17;32%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain;62;49;A couple of showers;63;49;WNW;13;71%;96%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny;37;23;A bit of p.m. snow;28;-4;NNW;15;81%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;55;39;Sunshine and milder;62;40;NE;7;54%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and milder;47;35;Periods of rain;42;34;N;5;85%;93%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;37;17;Partly sunny, windy;24;20;SW;19;59%;34%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers around;88;77;WNW;8;78%;93%;3

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;89;72;A morning shower;88;73;NNW;5;67%;74%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;87;69;A few showers;87;72;NE;9;69%;80%;12

Paris, France;A couple of showers;59;48;A shower or two;60;42;N;7;72%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy and very warm;79;61;Hot;90;72;ESE;14;39%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;95;75;Sunny and hot;97;76;S;8;50%;8%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;73;A t-storm around;92;74;E;9;68%;53%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;69;Brilliant sunshine;91;68;E;8;56%;12%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;54;36;Mostly cloudy;56;43;SW;2;62%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;53;31;Mild with sunshine;63;29;W;7;47%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;63;41;A little p.m. rain;65;45;ENE;5;72%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;66;47;Partly sunny;68;45;ENE;7;69%;25%;6

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;72;Showers around;87;73;N;6;76%;98%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;36;21;Chilly with some sun;34;26;E;11;52%;12%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy;48;40;Variable cloudiness;48;39;SSW;8;70%;40%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;84;74;Sunshine, pleasant;85;73;ENE;8;73%;15%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;80;64;Sunny, breezy, hot;90;60;NNW;12;26%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;63;45;Cloudy;64;47;W;7;70%;44%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;41;33;A little a.m. snow;41;35;S;8;76%;90%;1

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;64;52;Rain and drizzle;58;48;WSW;11;80%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;62;ENE;10;57%;45%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, windy;83;72;Increasingly windy;84;73;E;16;66%;30%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;65;Couple of t-storms;76;65;NNE;5;72%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;W;8;45%;19%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;89;57;Sunny and hot;90;58;SW;6;44%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;87;65;Sunlit and beautiful;87;69;ENE;9;60%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;59;45;Milder with some sun;66;45;NE;5;65%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;63;45;A shower in the p.m.;60;45;SSE;7;55%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;57;30;Sunshine and nice;59;30;SW;6;49%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;52;45;Mostly cloudy;57;48;SE;8;58%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNE;9;71%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;48;26;Sunny and warmer;62;35;SE;4;54%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;82;73;A shower in places;83;72;E;16;69%;88%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;41;38;Rain at times;46;39;SSW;6;83%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid;86;68;Hot, turning breezy;92;74;S;11;49%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, not as warm;68;60;Low clouds;73;62;SSW;11;75%;70%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;45;38;A shower in the a.m.;43;38;SSW;9;80%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;72;47;Mainly cloudy;68;50;SSW;6;49%;83%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A few p.m. showers;65;50;A couple of showers;62;48;NE;9;79%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Warmer;70;51;Plenty of sun;70;54;SE;9;26%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;69;57;Rain and drizzle;64;55;W;17;72%;100%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;ESE;5;48%;5%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;48;41;Milder with sunshine;59;43;S;10;46%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, windy;35;22;Increasingly windy;35;29;WSW;19;57%;9%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;71;54;Windy;74;62;ESE;19;54%;9%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;Clouds and sun;69;57;ESE;9;62%;66%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;43;11;Plenty of sun;46;17;E;8;32%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;57;44;Cloudy;55;46;SE;4;66%;75%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;56;36;Mostly cloudy;58;45;SSE;8;59%;33%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy, hot;96;73;Very hot;96;72;NW;5;46%;7%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;46;35;Sun and some clouds;49;37;S;10;70%;33%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;53;34;Periods of sun;58;41;SW;8;52%;33%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;64;56;Mostly sunny;69;60;NNE;7;72%;5%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning shower;97;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;75;W;6;54%;5%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;64;43;A stray t-shower;58;44;NNE;5;54%;87%;5

_____

