Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;8;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;73;63;Sunny and nice;75;61;NNW;7;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cooler;42;35;Showers, some heavy;45;39;ESE;7;86%;100%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny intervals;57;43;Partly sunny;56;47;NNE;8;78%;74%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy with a shower;48;43;A shower in the a.m.;48;36;N;15;75%;56%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;24;15;A little p.m. snow;26;22;NE;9;72%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;54;33;Clearing;55;34;E;8;63%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;14;0;A little a.m. snow;16;6;E;9;90%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;71;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;N;4;42%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Rather cloudy;56;41;Periods of rain;43;36;NNE;18;73%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and humid;76;65;Breezy;77;65;N;15;71%;87%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;63;46;Mostly sunny;67;50;S;9;39%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;86;73;A t-storm or two;89;73;SSE;5;82%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;86;62;Hazy sun, very warm;87;62;E;8;44%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;Mostly sunny;91;76;SSW;7;65%;19%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;SW;8;59%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;48;21;Partly sunny, mild;46;25;NNE;5;33%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;43;24;Colder;32;20;N;12;63%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;39;23;Periods of sun;37;23;E;6;65%;94%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;70;44;Clouds and sun;69;46;SE;7;56%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;A shower and t-storm;83;65;NW;5;70%;81%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;39;27;Breezy in the a.m.;36;23;NNW;11;57%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;48;41;A shower in the a.m.;47;34;N;12;71%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;39;28;Partly sunny;35;21;NE;11;57%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;40;25;Cloudy;36;18;E;7;57%;5%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;ENE;6;55%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;66;Very warm;84;66;E;8;63%;46%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;51;31;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;NW;7;28%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;66;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;SW;10;40%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;80;63;Rain and drizzle;74;65;SSE;13;81%;60%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain and drizzle;83;66;Humid;84;66;SSE;4;66%;34%;8

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NE;8;66%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Milder in the p.m.;41;35;Breezy in the a.m.;40;28;NW;14;74%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NNE;9;83%;68%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;32;23;Snow, rain mixing in;35;28;NE;11;88%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;80;65;High clouds;77;64;NNW;8;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;59;42;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;8;59%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy, hot;91;77;Partly sunny and hot;92;77;NE;9;66%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;Plenty of sunshine;76;53;NNW;7;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;53;27;Sun and clouds;48;29;SW;6;47%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;82;59;Hazy sunshine;80;59;NW;7;42%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;SW;7;81%;96%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast, a shower;51;31;Partly sunny;46;36;SSE;7;74%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;38;Cloudy and mild;54;38;NNE;8;48%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;51;Breezy in the p.m.;62;55;E;14;71%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;65;Morning rain, cloudy;71;66;ESE;8;92%;96%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;78;61;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;60;E;4;83%;90%;8

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;80;68;An afternoon shower;84;67;N;6;68%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;25;11;Cloudy, p.m. snow;33;29;W;10;76%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;95;76;Sun and clouds;93;75;SE;6;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;69;59;A few showers;69;61;E;8;81%;86%;1

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;79;73;A few showers;83;73;ENE;15;64%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and hot;91;60;Hot with hazy sun;90;61;E;6;36%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny, nice and warm;78;45;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;NE;5;46%;67%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;43;37;Windy;41;35;N;23;87%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy this morning;88;76;A morning shower;89;75;WSW;12;71%;52%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;N;9;43%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;79;57;A little a.m. rain;78;58;ENE;6;61%;85%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;42;22;A shower in the p.m.;43;27;S;4;54%;86%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;85;62;Breezy in the p.m.;83;62;WSW;13;55%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;45;Partly sunny;69;45;WSW;5;61%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and hot;91;60;Hazy sun and hot;95;62;N;10;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;31;23;Cloudy, snow showers;29;24;NE;10;80%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;87;73;Becoming very windy;87;75;NE;16;63%;52%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-storm, hot;93;74;A t-storm around;89;72;WSW;6;69%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;83;62;Hazy sunshine;85;63;W;5;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;E;4;71%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;51;39;A little rain;52;38;ENE;5;73%;95%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with clearing;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;8;79%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;A morning shower;77;68;Low clouds;78;68;S;7;77%;39%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;NE;9;54%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;52;40;Periods of sun;48;33;NNE;7;67%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sun, then clouds;72;51;Clearing, a shower;65;46;NNW;7;63%;46%;3

Luanda, Angola;Very warm;89;76;Clouds and sun;87;76;NNW;8;72%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;64;30;Sunny and mild;61;28;NE;6;47%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and very warm;87;80;Cloudy and humid;89;80;NNE;8;75%;44%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;82;74;S;3;86%;100%;3

Manila, Philippines;Hot with some sun;90;73;Partly sunny and hot;90;75;E;7;61%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;74;55;Some sun, pleasant;72;58;SSE;10;60%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;74;40;Sunny and nice;76;41;N;6;28%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Brief showers, windy;76;70;A couple of showers;80;68;SW;13;76%;96%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;21;Cloudy, snow showers;26;16;N;12;81%;67%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;90;74;Partly sunny, windy;89;75;ENE;18;59%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy with a shower;77;69;A morning shower;80;63;NE;8;61%;56%;9

Montreal, Canada;Sun, then clouds;3;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;35;27;SW;9;73%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;33;23;Morning flurries;29;19;NNW;7;93%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;N;7;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny and very warm;87;57;Very warm;87;57;NE;10;34%;1%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;26;25;Milder;47;40;SW;10;45%;18%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;59;44;A shower or two;58;41;WSW;13;78%;89%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;11;0;Low clouds breaking;15;1;E;7;73%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer with sunshine;78;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;34;SSE;4;53%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;27;24;Partly sunny;35;18;NW;5;82%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;5;2;A little snow;37;22;SW;14;78%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;NE;8;80%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;A little rain;88;72;Mostly sunny;90;73;NNW;10;61%;15%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;83;74;A little a.m. rain;82;72;ENE;9;81%;72%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;51;43;Partly sunny;48;35;NNE;10;75%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;102;73;Hot, becoming breezy;90;69;SW;11;44%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;Mostly sunny and hot;92;75;S;5;60%;9%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, morning rain;91;75;A morning t-storm;89;76;N;11;74%;87%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;67;A shower in the p.m.;90;70;SE;8;63%;75%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;36;22;Mostly cloudy;31;20;E;5;69%;26%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;40;12;Hazy sunshine;45;25;SSE;6;54%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;66;47;Afternoon rain;66;47;E;5;68%;87%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;65;40;Partial sunshine;64;41;SE;6;62%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A morning t-storm;89;76;E;7;69%;96%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;35;32;A little p.m. rain;46;34;S;24;89%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow;30;23;Cloudy;32;27;WSW;4;74%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;94;79;A t-storm around;91;77;N;7;68%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;Sunny and warmer;79;57;E;6;39%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;30;E;8;53%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;29;10;Cloudy;24;21;SSW;6;80%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;58;48;A shower and t-storm;56;42;NW;17;75%;95%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;82;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;66;ENE;15;47%;9%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;84;73;Windy with a shower;84;72;ESE;18;72%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;82;64;Sunshine and nice;79;64;N;7;52%;4%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;84;46;Partly sunny;81;45;SE;7;25%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;Very warm;88;61;SW;8;46%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;85;70;A couple of showers;83;69;N;7;75%;91%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;66;37;Sunny and nice;65;36;E;4;49%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers around;52;43;A couple of showers;49;41;S;5;81%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;40;19;Sunshine;44;24;SSE;5;55%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;50;41;Overcast;52;43;ESE;9;78%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;82;76;Afternoon showers;85;75;N;7;79%;97%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of snow;39;22;A little snow;26;17;WNW;8;80%;96%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;83;74;A shower or two;83;74;E;18;70%;76%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;28;14;Morning snow, cloudy;31;23;NW;8;69%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;ENE;11;42%;4%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;68;62;A little a.m. rain;69;63;NNW;7;95%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;28;19;Cloudy, p.m. snow;32;29;WSW;10;72%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;57;38;Showers around;48;33;N;5;83%;60%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;45;29;Cloudy;46;31;NE;6;58%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;50;34;Clouds and sun;48;37;NE;7;34%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;62;54;A little p.m. rain;65;53;SW;16;56%;60%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;52;28;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;19;NE;8;40%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;51;34;Plenty of sun;52;39;SE;9;49%;7%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;30;27;Some afternoon snow;41;30;WSW;17;72%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;54;Winds subsiding;62;48;NNE;15;73%;55%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;64;52;Mostly sunny;62;48;SSE;9;57%;17%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;16;-14;Hazy sun;20;-9;E;8;60%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;48;43;Cloudy with a shower;48;40;WSW;6;89%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;38;24;Mostly cloudy;35;18;N;9;59%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;87;71;Clouds and sun, hot;91;71;NNW;6;61%;28%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Low clouds and cold;25;15;N;8;84%;15%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;32;19;Cloudy;29;17;NNW;7;78%;9%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;86;69;Windy;74;66;NNW;25;77%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;WSW;6;52%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;34;23;A bit of a.m. snow;37;29;NNE;2;78%;95%;1

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather