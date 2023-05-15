Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 15, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SW;11;82%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;35;27;Clouds and sun;36;28;WNW;15;36%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Very warm;32;15;Sunny and very warm;32;17;ESE;13;19%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;ESE;15;57%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;14;7;Partly sunny;14;7;NW;23;65%;26%;5

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;13;6;Showers around;10;3;NNW;14;73%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;26;13;Very warm, a.m. rain;23;13;NNW;13;61%;77%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;19;4;Nice with sunshine;23;8;NE;11;28%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Plenty of sun;27;14;ENE;11;57%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A t-storm in spots;23;15;WNW;11;62%;40%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;16;11;Showers around;17;12;SSW;15;75%;63%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;16;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;NW;15;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SSE;8;69%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;W;13;51%;8%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray shower;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;SW;13;51%;10%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Partly sunny;23;13;SE;18;49%;26%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;Rain and drizzle;36;20;N;15;35%;66%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;18;14;A shower and t-storm;20;14;SE;23;75%;78%;4

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;18;10;Rather cloudy;17;6;WNW;20;59%;17%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;20;11;A morning shower;19;10;SE;7;73%;88%;3

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and nice;28;13;SSE;9;49%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;18;10;Rain;17;12;N;11;79%;100%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;12;7;Partly sunny;14;6;NNW;18;61%;6%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;23;12;Breezy;24;12;E;25;54%;86%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;19;11;Periods of rain;19;13;NE;12;81%;97%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;24;14;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;NNE;14;67%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, humid;29;19;A t-storm around;29;19;NNE;11;66%;48%;10

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sun;26;15;Hazy sun;28;14;WSW;16;52%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and hot;34;20;High clouds and hot;37;22;NE;13;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Partly sunny;19;14;S;14;75%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;20;Showers around;29;20;SSW;6;71%;74%;5

Chennai, India;Very hot;39;29;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;SSW;16;61%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;16;11;Warmer;25;9;N;14;45%;6%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;32;27;A couple of showers;33;27;W;16;77%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;21;10;Showers around;16;6;W;20;64%;91%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;Partly sunny, breezy;27;22;NNW;24;74%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;NE;15;64%;47%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;32;23;Showers around;32;22;S;13;70%;69%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;41;29;Warm with hazy sun;42;28;WNW;13;26%;0%;12

Denver, United States;An afternoon shower;17;8;Warmer;25;9;WSW;12;43%;26%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;35;27;A t-storm or two;33;26;SE;22;76%;91%;12

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;34;22;Partly sunny;31;22;SSE;7;65%;74%;8

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;15;3;Partly sunny;17;6;NW;14;67%;8%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;31;17;Warm with clearing;31;17;N;16;36%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;27;17;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;ENE;14;63%;55%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm;31;25;Hot with hazy sun;38;26;ESE;13;60%;10%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning out cloudy;26;12;Becoming cloudy;25;12;NE;11;47%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;30;20;A t-storm around;30;20;ESE;12;73%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;21;11;Periods of rain;14;9;S;18;81%;99%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;SSW;12;69%;60%;11

Hong Kong, China;High clouds, warmer;29;23;Nice with some sun;30;25;SSE;12;71%;87%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;21;Some sun, a shower;29;21;ENE;16;55%;45%;13

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;41;27;Sunny;39;27;NW;17;33%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;42;23;Clouds and sun, hot;37;21;NNE;12;22%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;N;21;53%;90%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;12;72%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;W;12;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;18;9;A stray thunderstorm;17;8;NNW;14;70%;51%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;29;13;Sun and some clouds;25;13;SE;6;34%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;34;28;Increasingly windy;35;28;WSW;28;59%;26%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;28;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ESE;9;49%;41%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;N;11;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;26;13;Not as warm;22;14;SE;16;45%;37%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy and very warm;32;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;ENE;22;68%;93%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;SW;10;71%;55%;2

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;38;28;Breezy and humid;37;29;S;24;68%;5%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;24;N;8;65%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;0;Sunny and mild;16;-1;WNW;10;31%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;12;80%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;23;20;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;SSE;18;78%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;14;Sunny and very warm;28;17;N;15;41%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with a shower;16;7;Partly sunny;17;8;NNW;14;57%;14%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;24;14;Low clouds and fog;25;14;SSW;11;59%;6%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SSE;13;71%;33%;2

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;22;7;Partly sunny;23;8;ENE;9;38%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;29;28;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;28;NW;25;82%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;5;84%;73%;2

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;SW;11;73%;92%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and windy;22;10;Morning rain, cooler;14;5;SSE;19;70%;70%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;24;12;Heavy p.m. showers;24;11;NW;12;46%;91%;15

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;S;13;66%;51%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, warm;24;13;Rain in the morning;20;9;SSE;16;67%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;SSW;20;73%;46%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;NNE;13;68%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Increasingly windy;22;11;Cooler with rain;13;4;W;12;69%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;SSE;15;42%;1%;6

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;29;Mostly sunny;34;29;WNW;16;66%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;15;A little a.m. rain;25;15;NNE;11;70%;72%;11

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;24;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;14;WSW;22;36%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very warm;31;18;Sunny and hot;34;20;WNW;16;24%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;16;5;Breezy in the p.m.;16;0;N;20;43%;64%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower and t-storm;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;16;SW;12;55%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;21;9;Morning rain;19;4;NNE;8;61%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and warmer;24;11;Showers around;14;1;NW;16;60%;60%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;23;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;16;85%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NE;8;84%;66%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray t-shower;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;11;88%;86%;3

Paris, France;A shower or two;16;6;Partly sunny;16;7;NNE;21;60%;7%;5

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy;21;11;Increasing clouds;23;13;ESE;14;55%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;SW;11;55%;35%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NNE;14;80%;94%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;9;68%;73%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;17;9;Mostly cloudy;17;7;NNW;14;70%;93%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with hazy sun;28;15;Hot;33;15;S;20;43%;3%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;19;7;Showers around;20;8;E;8;74%;75%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Nice with some sun;23;16;W;14;73%;26%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;24;A little a.m. rain;30;24;SSE;13;73%;84%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with clearing;7;0;A little p.m. rain;8;7;SE;21;66%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;A couple of showers;17;8;SSW;17;77%;86%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;An afternoon shower;26;20;W;14;58%;78%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;33;25;Windy;38;28;E;23;18%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;21;13;A shower and t-storm;20;14;N;6;77%;99%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;22;11;An afternoon shower;23;12;SSE;18;38%;85%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;19;12;Patchy fog, then sun;22;11;WSW;17;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;28;18;Rain and a t-storm;28;19;ENE;10;77%;97%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;SE;17;66%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;S;9;71%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;15;Mostly cloudy;28;14;NNW;9;33%;8%;10

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;18;9;Clearing;18;10;SW;8;86%;56%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;11;71%;79%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;24;10;Partly sunny;26;12;N;10;38%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;15;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;11;55%;27%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Warm with hazy sun;31;16;SSW;12;41%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Hot with sunshine;34;21;Cloudy and very warm;30;19;SSE;18;49%;82%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two, hot;32;27;A stray t-storm, hot;33;26;SE;11;68%;79%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or two;18;12;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;16;72%;90%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy;30;25;Showers around;31;25;E;16;70%;68%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;21;11;A little a.m. rain;15;10;SSW;11;76%;95%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;20;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;S;17;58%;70%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and very warm;29;22;Hazy sun and warm;31;22;SE;15;58%;34%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;22;14;Rain, breezy, cooler;17;11;S;24;71%;99%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;Clearing and hot;32;17;NNW;12;36%;34%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;NW;11;48%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Very warm;28;11;Sunny and very warm;24;13;WNW;17;24%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very warm;29;19;Sunshine, very warm;29;20;WNW;13;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;23;12;NE;9;71%;99%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;19;13;Sunlit and warmer;25;15;S;17;48%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;21;11;Breezy;21;6;NNW;22;48%;3%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;23;17;Breezy in the a.m.;24;17;ESE;21;55%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain;19;16;Windy and warmer;23;15;W;33;55%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few p.m. showers;19;-4;Cooler;12;-3;NNE;17;45%;8%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;28;15;Periods of sun, warm;24;14;ESE;11;63%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;18;10;Rain;16;11;WNW;9;78%;100%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray t-storm, hot;36;24;WSW;12;54%;44%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;25;12;A couple of showers;19;9;WSW;20;74%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with rain;15;10;Milder;21;11;ENE;15;61%;71%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;14;11;A morning shower;14;11;N;13;76%;42%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, showers;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;12;69%;64%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A few showers;22;6;Mostly sunny;21;8;NE;8;40%;3%;10

