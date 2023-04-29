Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 29, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;SSW;14;78%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;34;24;Sunny and hotter;38;26;ENE;12;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;20;11;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;W;23;51%;61%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and very warm;27;18;Turning cloudy;22;16;E;17;70%;5%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;15;5;Cloudy;17;7;E;12;63%;12%;3

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy;8;1;An afternoon shower;9;2;E;9;59%;92%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, hot;34;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;SE;18;19%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;24;2;Breezy and cooler;15;3;NNE;20;28%;3%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;28;20;Very warm;31;22;ENE;19;66%;6%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;18;12;S;11;63%;32%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;19;16;A little p.m. rain;20;18;ENE;34;89%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;Not as warm;29;16;NW;21;25%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;10;75%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;A t-storm around;29;21;SSE;10;67%;73%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;36;28;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SSW;12;69%;59%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;21;15;Partly sunny;21;15;ENE;14;77%;85%;8

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;Mostly sunny;25;12;W;16;20%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;20;9;A shower and t-storm;21;8;NNE;10;63%;88%;6

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;16;4;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;11;52%;1%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;11;A p.m. t-storm;19;10;SE;9;70%;72%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;17;A t-storm around;26;17;ESE;9;70%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;17;10;Breezy;19;8;N;22;57%;5%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Cloudy;18;8;ENE;10;59%;9%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;18;5;Partly sunny;20;8;E;9;51%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;18;8;A shower and t-storm;20;7;E;11;65%;88%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;28;20;Rain and a t-storm;25;9;SSW;18;81%;98%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;NNE;9;77%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;WSW;15;43%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;24;14;Sunshine, very warm;25;15;NNE;14;37%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;19;12;Plenty of sun;20;13;S;10;66%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;Some brightening;30;19;SSE;7;65%;31%;6

Chennai, India;A thunderstorm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;13;79%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Showers;15;5;Cooler with a shower;10;4;WNW;25;69%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;11;82%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;13;3;Partly sunny;11;3;WSW;19;55%;10%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;Plenty of sun;28;21;WNW;18;74%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Breezy;22;12;Sunny and warmer;26;14;ENE;12;41%;6%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;29;23;Heavy p.m. showers;30;22;E;13;82%;96%;2

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;32;21;A t-storm around;29;20;ENE;12;56%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;5;Partial sunshine;20;5;SSE;13;40%;27%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;36;27;Decreasing clouds;34;27;N;11;41%;38%;8

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;35;22;Clouds and sun;31;23;SSE;8;62%;29%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;17;10;A couple of showers;17;8;W;13;79%;92%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;26;14;Rather cloudy, warm;29;16;NNE;14;34%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, warm;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;NNW;15;63%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;SE;10;62%;57%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;26;9;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;ESE;11;30%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;Very warm;32;25;A shower and t-storm;29;21;NW;23;81%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;9;3;A couple of showers;5;2;W;22;88%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;12;67%;65%;10

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;29;19;Hazy sun;27;21;E;11;57%;41%;12

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;29;23;A shower;29;23;ENE;21;63%;97%;12

Hyderabad, India;A morning shower;32;22;Showers around;33;23;ESE;15;65%;93%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;38;-7;Not as hot;32;20;ESE;10;34%;8%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Colder this morning;13;7;Partly sunny;18;8;SSW;13;51%;27%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SW;10;77%;81%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;37;25;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;N;27;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;NNE;10;39%;12%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;NE;6;31%;3%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;W;16;54%;33%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of showers;26;15;A shower and t-storm;20;13;ESE;8;72%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;39;25;Partly sunny;38;25;N;18;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;15;5;Sun and some clouds;16;7;NW;15;47%;4%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy and very warm;32;26;Breezy and very warm;32;26;NE;23;66%;3%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;NE;8;75%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;37;26;High clouds;35;25;NW;12;51%;15%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;8;75%;73%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;18;1;Sunny, nice and warm;18;0;ESE;10;34%;3%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;15;75%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;SSE;19;78%;37%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;NNW;21;55%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;18;7;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;SW;11;58%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;23;14;SSE;11;63%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;80%;46%;8

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with some sun;23;12;Periods of sun, warm;25;11;NE;10;52%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;28;SW;13;80%;98%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NE;6;78%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm or two;35;26;NE;12;63%;74%;13

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;17;7;Abundant sunshine;18;7;S;14;58%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;W;11;32%;26%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy and humid;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;20;W;28;76%;86%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;14;1;A couple of showers;15;1;NW;17;58%;85%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;16;72%;80%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Rain and a t-storm;29;12;S;22;62%;95%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;16;6;Mostly cloudy;13;8;E;18;73%;99%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;13;2;Becoming cloudy;13;6;NNE;16;51%;27%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;A morning shower;32;27;WNW;15;68%;48%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Afternoon t-storms;22;16;Thunderstorms;24;16;NE;12;75%;99%;6

New York, United States;Rain, mainly early;12;10;Heavy afternoon rain;16;11;SE;21;94%;100%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;19;11;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;10;WNW;17;43%;5%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cooler;12;-3;Chilly with some sun;6;-1;NW;19;46%;29%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;22;17;Rain in the morning;20;12;ENE;14;77%;70%;3

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;11;0;Partly sunny;13;2;WNW;14;37%;42%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, breezy, cooler;12;6;Increasingly windy;13;7;E;27;75%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;Windy;31;26;ESE;27;79%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;32;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNW;9;80%;74%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A morning shower;31;23;E;14;73%;73%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Cloudy;18;11;NE;11;63%;38%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;21;9;Partly sunny;22;10;SSE;15;55%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-storm, hot;35;26;Hot;35;26;S;11;61%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;12;76%;66%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;ESE;10;54%;4%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;16;7;Variable cloudiness;16;4;NE;10;61%;3%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain;20;6;Sunshine;19;5;WSW;11;54%;4%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;9;Showers around;18;9;NNE;8;77%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;25;15;Partly sunny;24;11;WSW;13;76%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers around;30;24;ESE;12;78%;96%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning out cloudy;6;-1;Clearing;7;-3;NNE;14;43%;6%;4

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;11;1;W;16;64%;3%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;A stray thunderstorm;27;21;NE;10;80%;48%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;32;20;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NW;15;12%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;22;12;A couple of showers;22;15;N;10;67%;100%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing and chilly;9;4;Rain tapering off;10;2;WSW;22;64%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;16;10;Increasingly windy;17;11;WNW;36;65%;25%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;Thundershowers;27;18;E;10;76%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;30;23;An afternoon shower;31;24;SE;16;72%;57%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;25;19;A shower and t-storm;26;19;N;10;69%;91%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A thick cloud cover;22;14;W;8;62%;33%;7

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;15;11;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;4;SSW;10;80%;26%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;S;13;71%;60%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;25;12;NNW;14;62%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;25;10;Cooler;16;10;NNE;13;66%;88%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;19;7;Partly sunny;19;6;WSW;16;53%;10%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Some sun;25;15;S;12;32%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;6;73%;76%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;16;7;Some sun;17;7;SE;8;65%;33%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;31;25;A few showers;31;25;E;17;69%;67%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;10;2;Sun and some clouds;11;2;WSW;20;43%;15%;4

Sydney, Australia;A thunderstorm;21;16;A shower and t-storm;21;12;WSW;9;79%;89%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;32;18;Showers around;21;17;ENE;19;82%;86%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;11;5;A couple of showers;8;1;WSW;26;78%;92%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Rather cloudy, warm;32;17;NE;12;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A strong t-storm;22;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;10;NW;14;80%;96%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mainly cloudy;29;19;N;14;23%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasingly windy;19;15;Partly sunny;21;15;W;21;54%;8%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;22;12;A couple of showers;23;10;ENE;10;53%;85%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Strong winds;20;18;Rain, mainly early;23;15;E;27;80%;92%;2

Toronto, Canada;Periods of rain;9;7;Afternoon rain;10;6;W;12;93%;100%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Very warm;29;19;ENE;14;42%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;32;20;A shower in places;28;18;WNW;14;51%;57%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;15;0;Mild with some sun;21;6;ESE;16;28%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and mild;22;12;Cloudy and cooler;16;10;WSW;10;70%;88%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;20;11;Partly sunny;18;5;NNW;13;59%;27%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;38;24;A t-storm or two;34;25;SE;9;60%;91%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;15;6;Sun and some clouds;14;0;NW;16;64%;26%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Mostly sunny;15;2;NNE;21;51%;1%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;17;13;Cloudy;20;16;E;14;73%;29%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot;39;26;Some sun, very hot;38;26;W;13;51%;4%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;26;9;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;7;NNE;11;61%;66%;6

