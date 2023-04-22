Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;17;81%;65%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;33;23;Partly sunny;34;24;WNW;12;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Mostly cloudy;26;12;W;15;42%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;20;13;Sunny and nice;22;12;SE;12;52%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;14;7;Occasional rain;15;8;WNW;20;81%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cooler;8;-4;Cold with clearing;5;-5;N;15;55%;16%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and hot;35;20;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;WSW;14;32%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;15;6;Breezy in the a.m.;17;4;SSW;23;40%;20%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;E;9;55%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;21;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;10;58%;28%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;22;17;Partial sunshine;20;15;SW;17;83%;27%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;35;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;ESE;18;34%;2%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SE;7;78%;82%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;A t-storm around;34;21;SSE;11;49%;45%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;A few p.m. showers;38;29;Mostly sunny and hot;36;29;S;18;62%;17%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;E;17;73%;5%;7

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cool;14;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;6;SSW;11;39%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;ESE;11;48%;88%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;22;12;A couple of showers;19;11;SE;10;73%;97%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-shower in spots;18;11;An afternoon shower;18;10;WNW;8;74%;74%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;E;18;70%;42%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Variable cloudiness;22;10;ESE;13;47%;82%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;13;8;Periods of rain;14;7;SW;16;77%;99%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny;20;6;SSE;11;55%;33%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;22;10;SE;10;40%;26%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Cloudy;22;15;E;14;76%;9%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Humid, a.m. showers;27;19;ENE;9;77%;100%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;11;Mostly cloudy;18;12;NNE;24;37%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;30;17;Breezy and very warm;29;18;NE;23;34%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;17;14;A little p.m. rain;17;15;N;23;89%;98%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray t-shower;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;NNW;7;69%;87%;4

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;35;28;A t-storm around;36;28;S;16;75%;55%;9

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, a shower;8;2;Cloudy and chilly;8;2;W;14;54%;29%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;26;Increasing clouds;33;26;SSW;11;76%;79%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun, some clouds;17;9;Rain and drizzle;14;7;SSE;14;72%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Breezy in the a.m.;25;20;N;25;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;24;9;Rain tapering off;13;8;ENE;17;75%;92%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorms;33;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;S;14;81%;97%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;Not as warm;34;22;W;10;26%;1%;9

Denver, United States;Snow showers;6;-2;Warmer;14;1;SW;11;43%;19%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;13;49%;50%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;S;10;73%;90%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;11;3;A passing shower;12;5;NE;12;79%;96%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Turning cloudy, warm;28;14;NNE;12;37%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;13;Fog, then sun;27;15;W;11;57%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;33;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;SE;17;77%;85%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;27;14;Clouds and sun;29;13;NNE;12;44%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;E;14;68%;27%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and cooler;17;3;Fog, then some sun;10;7;S;12;71%;78%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;SE;14;58%;3%;13

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;27;23;E;15;80%;82%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;23;Showers around;29;22;SSW;12;63%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;24;Hazy sun;37;24;ESE;10;47%;31%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;32;15;Plenty of sun;33;16;N;10;23%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;17;10;Cloudy;16;8;NE;21;67%;6%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;13;74%;65%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;37;27;A t-storm around;36;28;SSW;15;52%;41%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;24;12;Sunlit and nice;26;12;S;12;24%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NE;7;20%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;33;25;Sunny and hotter;37;24;WNW;15;34%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;27;12;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;SSE;10;37%;57%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Partly sunny, warm;42;29;N;12;14%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;18;6;Partly sunny;18;8;SE;8;49%;5%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;24;A couple of showers;31;24;NNE;11;68%;89%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Plenty of clouds;31;23;Some brightening;34;24;SE;10;67%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;36;27;Decreasing clouds;34;25;NNE;10;53%;43%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;7;73%;66%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;18;2;Showers around;17;-1;ESE;11;41%;62%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;15;78%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;Partly sunny;26;22;SSE;17;74%;37%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, milder;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NNW;12;66%;4%;8

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then cloudy;15;9;Rain and drizzle;12;6;NNW;13;81%;99%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Mostly sunny;25;13;S;12;50%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Cloudy and humid;31;26;SSW;12;78%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;22;8;Sunny and warm;24;10;NW;11;47%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;NW;14;69%;35%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;6;78%;89%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SE;11;61%;71%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;21;11;W;14;69%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;27;13;Clouds and sunshine;27;13;SW;12;32%;5%;12

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;SE;13;71%;57%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;16;7;Partly sunny, nice;17;7;S;11;55%;4%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;33;27;A morning t-storm;32;28;E;14;71%;66%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Some brightening;22;15;ENE;12;78%;5%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers this morning;20;9;A little a.m. rain;10;6;ESE;11;82%;98%;2

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;16;5;Turning out cloudy;19;9;WSW;11;40%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;Hazy sun;33;27;WNW;15;66%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Not as warm;22;16;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;13;71%;64%;6

New York, United States;Misty this morning;22;12;An afternoon shower;20;9;WNW;24;56%;48%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Decreasing clouds;24;11;W;17;45%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny;11;-1;Cloudy, breezy, mild;12;4;S;21;42%;21%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with sunshine;19;8;Warmer;20;9;N;21;28%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;19;7;Cooler with rain;9;5;E;11;89%;93%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;23;7;Cooler;14;4;N;12;64%;70%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A t-storm around;30;24;E;12;83%;90%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;32;21;N;12;64%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;8;83%;83%;6

Paris, France;Mainly cloudy;17;9;Periods of rain;14;7;W;18;84%;99%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Brilliant sunshine;27;15;W;16;39%;74%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. shower;37;27;Sunny and very warm;37;27;SSW;14;52%;10%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;16;71%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, humid;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;S;12;57%;27%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;21;8;A shower and t-storm;16;9;ESE;9;74%;99%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;21;5;Inc. clouds;22;7;N;15;19%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;8;Periods of rain;16;7;NNE;6;83%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;23;13;Partly sunny;23;10;ENE;15;66%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;Showers around;32;24;SSE;15;65%;90%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;6;1;Mostly sunny;8;1;NNW;10;71%;14%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;21;11;S;16;49%;3%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunshine and nice;26;20;ENE;12;70%;12%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;28;19;Warmer;35;21;SSE;15;32%;25%;12

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;23;10;Variable clouds;22;13;SSE;13;55%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;14;2;Mild with some sun;18;8;SE;12;47%;5%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;WNW;27;70%;9%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;E;13;49%;30%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;A couple of showers;28;22;N;11;79%;89%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;Morning showers;24;19;WSW;9;76%;96%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;25;12;Partly sunny;26;12;E;10;43%;27%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;25;9;Mostly sunny;24;8;SW;8;61%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;20;A p.m. t-shower;31;20;NNE;9;74%;62%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun and warmer;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;NNW;11;73%;31%;8

Seattle, United States;Dull and dreary;13;9;A shower or two;13;7;SSW;18;75%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;22;8;Inc. clouds;22;11;NW;8;23%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;21;14;Rain and drizzle;17;13;ENE;18;69%;92%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;NE;11;71%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Couple of t-storms;17;6;A shower and t-storm;16;6;SE;9;72%;91%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;29;22;A couple of showers;30;22;WNW;14;72%;94%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;20;6;Showers around;15;6;SW;17;52%;94%;2

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;23;16;Rain tapering off;22;17;SSE;22;78%;94%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;ENE;15;73%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;15;2;Periods of sun;18;9;S;14;48%;60%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunlit and very warm;29;12;Clouds and sun, warm;29;14;NNE;12;22%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;9;Increasing clouds;23;13;N;11;48%;68%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Sun and some clouds;29;18;WNW;16;17%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Cloudy;24;16;NNE;15;59%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;22;8;A shower and t-storm;22;10;SE;9;58%;90%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;18;10;High clouds;20;10;W;16;30%;3%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;10;5;A shower in spots;10;3;WNW;15;64%;55%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cooler;21;15;Mainly cloudy;22;14;E;18;65%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;22;12;Clearing;26;15;S;13;45%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and chilly;6;-10;Clouding up;11;-1;ESE;12;29%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with mist;11;8;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SE;9;89%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;A shower and t-storm;21;10;SE;13;58%;98%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;37;26;Very hot;39;25;NNW;11;45%;82%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun;17;7;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;SSE;15;48%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, nice;20;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;SE;17;42%;3%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;18;14;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;N;25;80%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;38;26;WSW;13;55%;28%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Increasing clouds;22;11;ENE;8;30%;63%;9

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather