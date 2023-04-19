Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 19, 2023

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;26;SSW;13;80%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;ENE;14;46%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this afternoon;28;15;Showers around;22;11;WSW;25;56%;63%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;18;14;Decreasing clouds;18;11;E;16;68%;5%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;15;6;Cooler with rain;11;8;ENE;24;72%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and chilly;6;-3;Plenty of sun;9;-1;SSE;7;59%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;E;14;21%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and cold;5;-14;Partly sunny, cold;3;-12;ESE;11;72%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;E;11;49%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;20;10;A shower and t-storm;20;11;S;12;63%;91%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy and humid;22;18;Cloudy;23;18;NE;17;79%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;35;17;Hot;35;21;W;12;20%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Couple of t-storms;34;24;SSW;12;72%;87%;6

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;SSE;9;42%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Sunny and very warm;38;27;S;14;47%;4%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;20;10;Breezy in the p.m.;19;12;SSE;19;63%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;27;16;Breezy;21;12;SE;24;16%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Fog, then some sun;19;9;WNW;12;62%;10%;6

Berlin, Germany;Occasional rain;11;5;Morning rain;14;7;ENE;16;79%;73%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;A couple of showers;19;10;SE;10;75%;88%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;19;Couple of t-storms;26;16;S;11;74%;83%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain;12;5;Fog, then some sun;18;8;ENE;10;64%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;15;4;Cooler with rain;8;5;E;12;70%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;17;7;A shower and t-storm;18;9;ESE;11;74%;98%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower;18;7;Fog, then some sun;19;8;NE;11;55%;12%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;19;7;Sunny;20;10;NE;9;59%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;29;19;Cloudy;29;20;NNE;9;68%;81%;6

Busan, South Korea;A shower and t-storm;21;15;Some brightening;26;16;WNW;13;63%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Hot, becoming breezy;34;17;Sunshine, very warm;27;15;N;19;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Overcast;23;14;Cooler with rain;17;11;SSE;23;81%;96%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with a shower;29;19;An afternoon shower;31;19;SSE;6;63%;74%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Remaining very warm;38;28;S;19;62%;0%;13

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;22;16;A shower and t-storm;24;9;WSW;28;53%;96%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;13;74%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;15;4;Partly sunny, nice;16;4;E;24;50%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;25;20;Breezy with sunshine;25;19;NNW;29;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Increasingly windy;28;20;A strong t-storm;26;16;NE;19;76%;97%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Plenty of clouds;28;23;A touch of rain;31;24;S;13;80%;96%;2

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;37;23;Hazy sun;34;21;NW;13;35%;2%;11

Denver, United States;A couple of showers;15;-3;Chilly with some sun;10;-3;W;23;25%;28%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun, very hot;37;28;Increasingly windy;38;28;S;24;51%;10%;11

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon rain;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;21;SSE;8;74%;62%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;ENE;26;65%;2%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;18;8;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;11;53%;5%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;21;13;Sunny and warm;23;13;NNE;13;70%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun, hot, humid;34;25;Clearing, hot, humid;33;25;ESE;13;74%;3%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;11;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;9;57%;11%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;29;21;A shower and t-storm;29;19;E;17;72%;67%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Partly sunny;10;5;N;10;66%;15%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm, a p.m. shower;34;27;A t-storm around;36;28;S;11;61%;47%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Morning downpours;29;24;ESE;15;83%;100%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;29;21;A few showers;28;22;NE;11;70%;83%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;40;25;Mostly sunny;40;24;E;11;29%;9%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;A t-storm or two;26;15;N;10;56%;97%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;15;9;Brief showers;18;10;NNE;13;73%;93%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;11;77%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;Sunny and hot;35;28;NNE;14;46%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;25;10;Sunny and nice;24;11;NW;13;34%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;21;8;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;NNE;7;36%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;25;Very warm;36;25;W;17;35%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;31;16;A t-storm around;29;16;E;11;32%;40%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;25;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NE;14;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;16;8;A couple of showers;12;7;NE;22;65%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;NE;21;68%;90%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;35;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;SW;10;77%;95%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very hot;42;30;Very hot;43;29;S;18;31%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;35;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;WNW;7;79%;76%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sunshine;18;2;Mild with some sun;16;1;ESE;10;48%;26%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;16;79%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;SSE;18;74%;54%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;NW;13;61%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Breezy and milder;15;6;Occasional p.m. rain;15;6;NE;20;51%;92%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;11;28%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Humid;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SE;13;83%;97%;3

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Mostly sunny, warm;27;11;SW;11;35%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;28;Sunny;33;28;W;13;68%;6%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;7;77%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;27;SW;11;63%;28%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;9;Partly sunny;19;11;W;12;63%;16%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;Mostly cloudy;29;13;SE;10;26%;29%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;22;A few showers;28;22;NE;20;70%;94%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Partly sunny, breezy;17;3;NE;21;55%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;14;69%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;16;12;Sunshine;18;8;NE;11;66%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;A couple of showers;6;0;Warmer;12;6;SE;10;40%;26%;7

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;17;5;Turning cloudy, mild;15;4;NNE;13;42%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;39;28;Hazy sunshine;35;27;NW;15;55%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;E;13;69%;56%;12

New York, United States;Breezy and milder;18;9;Periods of sun;20;13;SE;12;36%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;25;12;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;W;23;45%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as cold;1;-5;Cloudy;6;-5;WSW;18;47%;8%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;19;15;Partly sunny;25;17;W;14;68%;84%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;18;3;Sunny and warm;19;4;N;8;51%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy;5;-2;Milder;13;4;ENE;10;41%;26%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy with a t-storm;31;27;Windy;31;27;WNW;27;83%;92%;2

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;33;22;Mainly cloudy;34;23;NW;13;58%;6%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;23;Downpours;31;24;E;13;82%;97%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;19;6;Cooler;12;3;E;19;60%;33%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;25;15;Clouds and sun, nice;27;14;E;15;34%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-storm, hot;37;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;SSW;15;53%;30%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;ESE;17;71%;75%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;31;20;A t-storm around;32;21;S;11;64%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;10;2;Morning rain;13;6;E;13;75%;74%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;27;9;Cloudy, not as warm;21;10;NNW;13;63%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;8;Downpours;18;8;ENE;8;83%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast and cooler;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;SW;18;72%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds breaking;32;25;Showers around;31;24;E;12;69%;95%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;12;7;Partly sunny;12;5;SSE;18;69%;15%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;16;6;Mostly sunny;15;4;N;18;45%;5%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;WSW;19;63%;27%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;23;19;Warmer with sunshine;31;20;SSE;10;38%;3%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;20;8;Mostly cloudy;19;8;NW;12;67%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Abundant sunshine;12;1;Mostly cloudy;12;3;W;12;55%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;17;9;NW;17;57%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the a.m.;28;17;Partly sunny;28;18;E;14;52%;32%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and breezy;31;23;Breezy with a shower;30;23;ESE;23;63%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;W;9;75%;68%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;12;An afternoon shower;24;12;E;10;46%;46%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;8;Rather cloudy;25;11;SW;7;43%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;A shower or two;31;21;E;13;68%;82%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Partly sunny;23;7;NNW;11;55%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;11;3;Showers around;11;6;SSW;15;65%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with hazy sun;28;14;Cloudy and cooler;19;10;WNW;9;76%;27%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;24;16;Cloudy and warm;24;14;NNE;15;69%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;W;7;75%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;14;5;A passing shower;15;5;SW;11;68%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;E;21;63%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;13;2;Mostly sunny;16;5;WSW;9;34%;3%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Windy, not as warm;20;16;SSE;29;79%;95%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;22;Thunderstorms;28;19;SW;13;80%;98%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and breezy;10;0;Partly sunny;13;2;W;12;50%;12%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;11;37%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;12;NW;10;63%;83%;8

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;27;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;ESE;13;19%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;29;19;Partly sunny, cooler;22;16;WNW;18;63%;4%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;18;8;A shower and t-storm;20;7;ENE;9;66%;91%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;25;14;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;SSW;17;67%;25%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Breezy in the p.m.;10;6;ENE;22;68%;81%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Cloudy;29;19;E;12;40%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;A morning shower;23;16;ENE;17;60%;62%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy, a.m. flurries;2;-9;Not as cold;5;-8;SE;19;19%;3%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;10;5;A few p.m. showers;10;6;SSE;18;70%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cool with rain;10;5;Fog, then some sun;16;7;ESE;12;69%;36%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;39;27;Very hot;40;25;S;12;40%;27%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;16;6;Partly sunny, nice;17;3;NNE;19;48%;5%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;13;8;Pleasant and warmer;18;5;NE;17;54%;17%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Periods of rain;18;15;Cloudy and breezy;20;17;N;26;84%;28%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;38;26;Remaining very warm;38;26;W;12;55%;4%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;A stray t-shower;21;10;NNE;8;41%;75%;3

