Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 4, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;27;Turning cloudy;31;26;SW;15;78%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;20;Sunny and nice;28;19;WNW;17;53%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;26;12;Windy, not as warm;21;10;W;26;52%;27%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;Increasingly windy;16;7;ENE;27;58%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;10;-2;Partly sunny;11;2;ESE;8;58%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;4;-2;Low clouds;5;-5;NNW;8;73%;64%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cool;15;8;Mostly sunny;21;9;ESE;13;45%;3%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;17;-1;Sunny, nice and warm;18;0;SE;16;31%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;33;22;A couple of t-storms;25;20;SE;11;83%;98%;2

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;18;11;A couple of showers;18;9;WNW;20;49%;98%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Becoming cloudy;21;13;W;6;67%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and warmer;30;12;Sunny and hot;33;17;NW;14;25%;1%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a.m. showers;34;22;Partly sunny;34;22;SSE;11;65%;10%;11

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;31;20;Partial sunshine;34;21;SE;9;47%;19%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. shower;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;S;13;48%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;17;10;SSW;15;57%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Mostly cloudy;17;7;WNW;10;41%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow, then rain;0;-2;Cold;4;-1;WSW;14;87%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Chilly with some sun;7;-1;A shower in spots;7;0;ESE;10;62%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;21;11;A shower or two;19;11;SW;8;76%;93%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;NE;13;70%;60%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong winds;7;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;NNW;18;45%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;Some sun, fog early;12;4;SSE;5;51%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, windy, colder;5;4;A couple of showers;10;3;WSW;13;85%;97%;1

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;9;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-3;SE;10;41%;4%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;E;18;71%;8%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;NE;8;77%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;20;14;Rain, heavy at times;18;13;SSW;26;85%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Hot, becoming breezy;33;16;Sunny and not as hot;28;15;NNE;14;30%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;14;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;SSE;13;59%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;31;19;A couple of showers;31;19;E;6;63%;87%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;Humid with some sun;35;26;SSE;16;74%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;18;16;Thunderstorms;21;2;W;33;69%;80%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;S;12;73%;64%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;8;-1;A shower in places;7;1;S;10;67%;97%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;N;24;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;Not as warm;22;9;NNE;22;29%;11%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;SSE;9;81%;87%;3

Delhi, India;A morning shower;30;19;Hazy sun;31;18;WNW;12;40%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Windy;-1;-9;Cold;5;-6;WSW;13;38%;30%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSE;14;59%;7%;11

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;34;23;Showers around;31;23;SSE;9;72%;79%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;12;9;Rain and drizzle;14;4;WSW;15;89%;95%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;17;9;A couple of showers;15;7;NE;13;66%;100%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;18;15;Partly sunny, windy;19;15;E;43;71%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;Sunny, hot and humid;33;25;SE;12;70%;6%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;E;13;45%;11%;10

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Very warm;31;23;E;23;61%;5%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Lots of sun, chilly;2;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;0;E;17;84%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;36;26;More clouds than sun;34;26;SSE;14;61%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;ESE;15;76%;72%;9

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;28;23;Showers around;29;23;ENE;25;65%;90%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;37;24;Hazy sunshine;37;24;SSE;11;45%;7%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warmer;28;12;Mostly cloudy;27;14;N;10;47%;27%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief showers;18;9;Cooler;10;8;NE;18;75%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Clearing;33;24;SSE;13;64%;34%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;34;26;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;N;17;45%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Not as warm;22;11;NW;12;58%;32%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;19;5;A stray t-shower;15;3;NNE;7;46%;48%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;W;16;42%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;25;11;Sunny and very warm;28;11;WSW;8;37%;1%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing and warm;39;24;Mostly sunny;39;24;N;18;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;7;3;Periods of rain;9;7;NE;19;92%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;NNE;19;68%;87%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;10;70%;83%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;36;25;Hazy and very warm;37;25;SSW;12;54%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NW;10;73%;57%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;13;2;A shower in the a.m.;14;1;W;10;51%;60%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;14;73%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;28;23;Sunshine;28;23;SSE;15;74%;26%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;25;13;Breezy in the p.m.;26;12;N;20;28%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;14;3;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SSW;13;59%;96%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;17;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;10;29%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;24;High clouds;30;24;SE;12;80%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;3;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;NNW;6;24%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Brilliant sunshine;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;N;6;67%;15%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;7;79%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;A few showers;32;24;Partly sunny;34;24;ESE;11;55%;6%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;25;14;Low clouds;21;11;S;14;73%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds and warm;31;13;Remaining very warm;30;12;NNW;11;23%;3%;13

Miami, United States;Showers around;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;24;E;23;66%;8%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;2;-1;A little rain, cold;3;1;NNE;14;80%;98%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;ESE;19;65%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in places;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;14;ENE;19;69%;26%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;9;-3;Colder, p.m. rain;3;2;SE;19;77%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mild with some sun;12;3;Turning cloudy, mild;15;3;NNE;15;70%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;25;Hazy sunshine;33;26;NW;15;61%;1%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;16;A shower and t-storm;25;15;ENE;17;70%;80%;6

New York, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;20;11;Rain and drizzle;13;11;N;16;80%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and warm;28;10;Windy, not as warm;22;9;W;28;54%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;10;-5;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;S;11;58%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;21;12;Cloudy;18;13;SSE;13;59%;68%;3

Oslo, Norway;Not as cool;11;-2;Mostly sunny;10;0;NNE;7;64%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Windy, p.m. rain;3;1;E;29;81%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;32;25;ENE;11;78%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;35;23;A shower or two;33;23;NW;15;60%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;30;22;Some brightening;32;22;NE;16;65%;30%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;12;0;Some sun, fog early;15;7;E;7;47%;20%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;11;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;SSE;20;62%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;Clouds and sun, hot;35;26;S;13;60%;30%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;13;75%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;A shower and t-storm;33;21;ESE;12;57%;86%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold;4;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;ENE;11;59%;25%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;23;10;Downpours, cooler;15;9;ESE;18;81%;100%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;8;Showers, some heavy;17;6;NE;9;83%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;10;Warmer;27;11;NE;22;47%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Afternoon showers;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;ESE;13;72%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;2;SSW;15;75%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;Snow to rain;5;0;ENE;11;78%;97%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;E;12;69%;11%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Mostly sunny;33;18;SSE;8;14%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;15;5;A shower;12;2;NNE;13;72%;84%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;1;-1;Plenty of sunshine;5;-1;ENE;15;80%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;13;7;Sun, some clouds;13;8;WNW;14;66%;31%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little p.m. rain;27;19;A couple of showers;27;18;ENE;18;63%;85%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and windy;30;23;A shower and t-storm;28;23;ENE;26;75%;100%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, pleasant;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NW;11;63%;3%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;25;11;Becoming cloudy;24;11;N;10;52%;22%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;10;Some sun, very warm;26;10;SW;8;40%;2%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;A shower and t-storm;30;20;N;14;70%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warmer;25;9;Clouds and sun, warm;25;9;N;11;28%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, cool;10;3;Rain and drizzle;11;7;S;15;63%;95%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;22;12;Downpours, cooler;17;9;SW;14;82%;100%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;13;Rain and drizzle;18;10;WNW;18;70%;66%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;13;71%;67%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;8;0;A couple of showers;4;-2;WNW;16;78%;87%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;23;A couple of showers;29;23;E;21;68%;93%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-5;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;ESE;13;78%;94%;1

Sydney, Australia;Downpours;24;17;Showers around;24;17;S;22;72%;82%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;29;19;Increasing clouds;28;21;ESE;10;67%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with sunshine;2;-1;Snow to rain;5;1;SE;23;82%;93%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;22;9;Cooler, p.m. showers;14;8;WNW;11;83%;98%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;23;9;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;NNW;14;57%;87%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;SW;17;23%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunny and cooler;22;14;NW;16;63%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;15;4;A couple of showers;15;2;NE;8;68%;88%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;20;10;Breezy in the p.m.;20;15;SSW;22;53%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;8;4;A heavy thunderstorm;10;8;SW;20;86%;97%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;12;Very windy;23;16;ENE;25;53%;27%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;19;10;A morning shower;19;8;NW;16;57%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-15;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-15;N;19;35%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A few a.m. showers;10;3;Sun, then clouds;11;6;E;10;64%;91%;5

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;6;-3;Some sun and chilly;7;-1;N;14;48%;7%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;39;22;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;WSW;9;31%;1%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow, cold;2;-3;Not as cold;5;0;N;9;67%;93%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, cold;5;-4;Cold;5;-2;NNE;11;57%;7%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;18;12;Breezy;20;17;NNW;29;72%;6%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;WSW;10;50%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning out cloudy;22;7;Mild with some sun;20;7;WNW;10;33%;62%;4

