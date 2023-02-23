Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 23, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;16;78%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;31;20;ENE;12;41%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;19;6;Sunny and mild;20;8;E;7;55%;4%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;12;Afternoon rain;16;9;WSW;14;75%;98%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, fog early;10;1;Occasional rain;8;3;NNW;23;83%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;3;-3;An afternoon flurry;0;-9;E;7;78%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;19;6;Cooler;13;1;NNW;20;52%;65%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow showers;-1;-10;Breezy and colder;-7;-21;SW;27;83%;6%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;29;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;NNE;10;72%;58%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;16;8;S;10;71%;7%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;22;15;Periods of rain;19;15;SSE;16;86%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, nice and warm;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NNE;13;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;35;22;A morning shower;33;21;ESE;13;69%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;31;14;Hazy sunshine;32;16;E;14;30%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;SSE;9;47%;1%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;13;7;Cloudy;14;6;ENE;12;74%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with some sun;12;0;Partly sunny;7;-5;NNW;18;31%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;6;A couple of showers;17;9;SSW;10;68%;86%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;11;2;Cooler, p.m. rain;5;1;WSW;18;80%;94%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;7;A shower;21;8;SE;9;66%;91%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;WSW;9;73%;69%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;12;5;A couple of showers;14;6;WSW;11;75%;98%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;10;3;A little p.m. rain;8;2;NNW;13;78%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;9;4;A couple of showers;10;1;WSW;11;81%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;11;4;A couple of showers;14;6;SSW;10;73%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and very warm;31;21;Very warm;29;20;SE;14;62%;18%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;26;19;A t-storm around;28;20;NNE;11;67%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;14;4;Showers around;15;-1;NW;8;36%;68%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;20;12;Increasing clouds;21;12;NNE;10;55%;5%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;S;21;67%;26%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;28;16;A couple of showers;28;17;NE;6;71%;85%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Hazy sunshine;32;21;SSE;12;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Windy;6;-7;Colder;-2;-4;E;17;68%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;ENE;11;75%;13%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;7;2;A little rain;6;-1;N;16;88%;93%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;N;21;73%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;18;7;A couple of showers;9;8;NE;15;87%;97%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;ENE;13;62%;32%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;14;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NW;10;37%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-16;Partly sunny, cold;4;-5;SW;9;49%;26%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;31;19;Hazy sun, very warm;31;20;SSW;11;50%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;S;10;80%;97%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;8;5;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;NE;19;80%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;20;8;Cloudy and warm;19;7;N;16;35%;93%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;11;W;27;50%;89%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;23;18;Rain and drizzle;21;17;NNE;13;72%;70%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;23;13;Becoming cloudy;27;15;W;10;54%;33%;8

Havana, Cuba;Warm with sunshine;31;20;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;E;21;66%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;NNE;8;81%;31%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;33;23;Partly sunny;35;22;SSE;7;55%;13%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;24;14;Abundant sunshine;26;13;NE;8;51%;5%;7

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;28;23;A couple of showers;27;22;ENE;30;64%;98%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;36;18;Hazy sun and warm;36;18;SE;11;32%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;30;11;Thickening clouds;28;11;N;11;26%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;12;7;Partly sunny, mild;14;8;SW;13;62%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;30;23;Couple of t-storms;29;24;WSW;12;86%;100%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;29;21;Sunny and nice;29;20;N;19;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunny and very warm;30;15;ENE;8;49%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;13;1;Mostly sunny, mild;14;5;NW;5;41%;26%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;28;18;Hazy sun;29;18;WNW;15;59%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;24;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;SW;9;46%;4%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny and hot;36;18;N;18;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;0;-5;Winds subsiding;6;3;SSW;26;65%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, turning windy;31;23;Partly sunny, warm;31;24;N;14;61%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A couple of t-storms;32;23;W;10;76%;91%;5

Kolkata, India;Hot with hazy sun;34;23;Hazy and hot;33;22;S;12;57%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;33;23;N;8;65%;72%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;4;Brief p.m. showers;15;4;NE;9;63%;75%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with clearing;33;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SW;14;78%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;26;21;High clouds;26;21;SSE;17;79%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;4;Showers around;13;7;W;11;70%;95%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;8;0;A shower in the p.m.;9;2;N;13;75%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;11;6;Downpours, breezy;12;7;SSE;23;83%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;12;77%;72%;6

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;10;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-2;SW;7;57%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;Very warm;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;NE;15;68%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;N;5;82%;99%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;ESE;8;66%;34%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;32;19;Breezy and hot;34;24;NNE;22;33%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;10;Mostly sunny;28;9;N;7;26%;5%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;14;67%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;-2;-5;Occasional rain;3;1;WSW;18;90%;92%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Breezy in the a.m.;31;25;E;18;66%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy, warm;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;NE;18;71%;75%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow tapering off;-10;-13;Cold;-9;-19;WNW;15;61%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Not as cold;-8;-12;Not as cold;-2;-3;SW;21;74%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;23;Hazy sunshine;35;23;NNW;13;31%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;ENE;16;42%;12%;13

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;5;Turning sunny, windy;6;-6;NW;33;48%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNW;11;67%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of ice;1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-10;SW;21;68%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;12;5;A shower in the p.m.;9;4;NNE;8;85%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;4;-3;Clearing;2;-4;N;15;80%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow tapering off;-10;-14;Frigid;-11;-22;WNW;23;65%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;29;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;20;77%;68%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;A morning shower;32;22;NNW;13;61%;56%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning showers;28;23;Showers around;28;23;NE;12;84%;86%;3

Paris, France;A passing shower;12;5;Partly sunny;10;3;NNE;13;75%;12%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;28;15;Sunny and breezy;29;19;ESE;20;31%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing and hot;33;23;Turning cloudy, hot;33;22;S;10;54%;82%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;31;24;Downpours;32;24;N;19;74%;99%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;32;18;ESE;11;52%;4%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;11;6;A couple of showers;10;2;W;15;74%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;8;-4;Variable cloudiness;7;-7;NNW;16;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;18;8;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;NNE;9;69%;78%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;19;9;Some sun returning;15;6;SW;15;64%;86%;4

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;E;13;74%;83%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;5;1;Low clouds;6;5;SSE;14;89%;57%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;1;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;0;SW;8;91%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;NE;12;68%;21%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;14;NE;13;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;17;6;Fog, then some sun;17;8;SE;12;72%;82%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-6;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-6;W;22;85%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;9;4;A couple of showers;9;3;NE;13;70%;86%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Very warm;28;18;Winds subsiding;27;18;ENE;24;53%;7%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;29;23;Winds subsiding;29;22;ENE;25;61%;27%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunshine and nice;27;19;NNE;13;42%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;8;Sunshine, pleasant;26;10;SE;10;28%;8%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Very warm;31;14;SSW;12;35%;9%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;31;21;Clouds and sun;31;21;N;17;61%;26%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Winds subsiding;12;2;An afternoon shower;12;3;SSE;9;72%;96%;4

Seattle, United States;Cold, a.m. flurries;2;-6;Cold with sunshine;3;-5;N;11;46%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Mostly sunny;9;-6;WNW;10;47%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Rather cloudy;10;5;N;17;73%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;32;25;Cloudy and hot;33;25;NNE;19;60%;37%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;15;4;Partly sunny, mild;14;3;SE;9;71%;32%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;23;66%;76%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;NNE;10;82%;57%;0

Sydney, Australia;An afternoon shower;24;18;Partly sunny;24;17;NNE;19;66%;27%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;18;16;A shower or two;18;11;NE;14;86%;92%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon snow;-2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;ENE;8;94%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds, warmer;23;8;Turning cloudy, mild;18;0;NW;11;41%;81%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy with a shower;8;0;Mostly sunny;8;-1;SE;13;55%;65%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;19;6;Cooler;15;3;N;20;29%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;11;A stray shower;19;10;NE;11;65%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;17;5;Clouds and sun;18;7;ESE;8;61%;36%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;14;6;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;NNE;16;64%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;An icy mix;-1;-9;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-11;NW;20;64%;67%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;16;SE;10;44%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;22;10;Warm with some sun;26;14;S;9;46%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;-5;-18;Sunny;-1;-17;E;12;62%;11%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cold, a.m. flurries;3;-6;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-3;NE;7;46%;6%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;12;5;A couple of showers;14;5;W;7;74%;99%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;32;20;Sunny and very warm;32;20;ESE;9;48%;4%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;0;-2;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;SW;14;97%;95%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;5;3;A shower in the a.m.;7;2;SSW;14;85%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;15;13;A bit of rain;17;14;SSE;34;76%;93%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and very warm;36;20;W;9;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-5;NE;8;49%;1%;4

