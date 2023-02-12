Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 12, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;14;80%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and warmer;29;17;Sunny;30;17;ENE;10;48%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Brilliant sunshine;11;-3;Plenty of sunshine;11;-3;NE;11;57%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;13;6;Breezy in the p.m.;14;3;E;17;66%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;SSE;10;75%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-5;-13;Colder;-8;-16;NE;10;59%;56%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Decreasing clouds;8;0;E;9;75%;44%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-17;-22;Cloudy, not as cold;-11;-19;SSE;13;77%;22%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;15;64%;65%;11

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;12;5;A stray shower;11;2;N;17;53%;40%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;22;18;Tropical rainstorm;21;19;SSE;39;85%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;17;3;NNW;16;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;34;22;A couple of showers;32;23;SE;10;73%;88%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun and hot;32;16;Hazy sun, very warm;32;16;ESE;15;35%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Sunny and hot;34;25;S;16;63%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;5;Partly sunny;13;5;SW;12;65%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Some sleet;1;-4;Plenty of sun;7;-4;NNW;16;38%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;8;-3;Some sun;9;1;WSW;8;74%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;9;5;Mostly sunny;9;4;NW;12;82%;4%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;9;Cloudy;21;9;SE;12;64%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;ENE;11;50%;5%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;10;-2;Mostly sunny;8;1;NW;10;80%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;9;3;Sunny and nice;13;3;S;7;72%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;5;-5;Partly sunny;7;-4;W;11;69%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;10;-5;Partly sunny;7;-1;WNW;5;79%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;39;25;A t-storm around;30;22;N;14;63%;41%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;30;19;Very warm;29;20;NE;13;68%;45%;12

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;10;7;Rain, a thunderstorm;11;3;NNE;19;61%;61%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;18;10;Becoming cloudy;17;9;NNE;13;48%;6%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with some sun;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;S;16;72%;3%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;27;19;An afternoon shower;28;19;SE;5;73%;78%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;32;21;Hot with hazy sun;33;21;ESE;12;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny, mild;9;1;SW;17;60%;14%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SE;11;75%;61%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;9;4;Mostly sunny;7;3;WNW;17;82%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Becoming very windy;24;18;NNE;33;73%;1%;7

Dallas, United States;Lots of sun, milder;18;6;Becoming cloudy;18;13;SSE;14;49%;88%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;16;65%;6%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;22;9;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;WNW;19;33%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;10;-3;Mostly sunny;13;-1;WSW;13;36%;13%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;30;17;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;16;24%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Periods of rain;31;24;A downpour;30;25;SW;15;79%;85%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;10;3;Partly sunny;11;5;SSE;12;78%;25%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cold;6;1;Rain and drizzle;7;2;NE;11;58%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;16;14;Windy;15;14;ESE;46;77%;72%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with hazy sun;30;22;Clearing, very warm;28;17;SSE;9;79%;65%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Considerable clouds;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;17;SSW;9;76%;96%;4

Havana, Cuba;Breezy, not as warm;25;18;Turning sunny, nice;24;17;NNE;17;58%;0%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;3;2;Breezy;8;-1;NNW;22;71%;15%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;34;25;Some sun;34;25;SE;14;59%;5%;9

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;28;20;A little rain;28;14;E;9;68%;94%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;28;23;Winds subsiding;28;21;NE;26;61%;90%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;35;17;Hazy sunshine;33;15;NNE;15;25%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;Partly sunny;21;6;NNW;11;32%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;6;3;Partly sunny;8;-1;NE;17;62%;3%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;22;78%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;NNW;19;54%;4%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;E;8;71%;66%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;1;-5;Clearing;7;0;SSW;10;48%;2%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and very warm;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;WNW;12;19%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;4;Hazy sun;22;5;SSE;8;53%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;34;17;Hot with hazy sun;33;17;N;22;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, breezy;2;-5;Cloudy, a shower;3;2;W;15;83%;81%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. shower;31;23;Showers;30;23;N;14;66%;92%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot with low clouds;33;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;NW;10;63%;66%;12

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;32;18;Hazy sun, very warm;30;16;NNE;13;31%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;74%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;5;A bit of rain;14;5;NW;9;72%;92%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;34;26;Humid;32;26;SW;12;78%;4%;7

Lima, Peru;An afternoon shower;25;21;Overcast;24;21;SSE;9;87%;85%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;15;8;Partly sunny;18;9;E;15;63%;17%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;10;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;S;9;75%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;More clouds than sun;16;7;Sunshine and cool;17;10;SSE;11;62%;30%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;S;15;70%;37%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;12;-1;Partly sunny;14;3;E;7;63%;12%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and very warm;31;26;Sunshine, very warm;31;26;ENE;20;66%;2%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;29;24;Clearing, a t-storm;30;25;NE;8;83%;94%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny and hot;33;23;Hot;32;23;ENE;9;60%;27%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and cooler;23;14;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;SSE;24;56%;7%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun, some clouds;26;9;Mostly sunny;28;8;SW;10;31%;2%;8

Miami, United States;Increasingly windy;26;14;Sunny and nice;23;16;NNW;15;55%;2%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;-2;-4;Low clouds;3;-1;NW;15;93%;30%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;31;24;Sunny and windy;31;24;ENE;26;62%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very hot;40;25;Very warm;32;22;NE;16;50%;55%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;3;-5;Increasing clouds;1;-1;SW;9;71%;96%;2

Moscow, Russia;Winds subsiding;-4;-10;A snow shower;2;-1;WNW;17;90%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;24;Hazy sun;34;23;N;14;31%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;29;13;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;NE;16;33%;1%;12

New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;9;3;Breezy in the a.m.;12;4;WSW;24;42%;11%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;14;3;WNW;14;58%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;-5;-12;A morning flurry;-10;-23;S;12;63%;49%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer;29;9;Rain and drizzle;11;3;NNW;16;85%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;7;1;Cloudy;7;-4;NNW;6;79%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and mild;4;-6;Turning out cloudy;2;-2;W;10;76%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NNE;12;79%;94%;5

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNW;17;62%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;29;23;Humid, a.m. showers;27;24;ENE;14;89%;100%;2

Paris, France;Partly sunny;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;S;8;77%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;19;Hot, becoming breezy;34;18;S;20;40%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;24;S;12;62%;32%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, turning breezy;35;24;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;26;N;16;64%;39%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Brilliant sunshine;32;19;SE;12;51%;27%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Plenty of sunshine;7;-1;WSW;7;84%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;12;-4;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-7;NW;14;57%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;9;Cloudy with showers;19;10;NNW;9;73%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and warm;25;7;Clouding up, warm;23;12;W;11;56%;25%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;A morning shower;32;24;ESE;16;67%;45%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;6;5;Very windy, rain;9;3;S;57;88%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;3;1;Low clouds;6;2;NW;12;84%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NW;10;75%;92%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;10;NE;17;30%;3%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;15;0;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;NNE;10;62%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;1;-1;Clearing and breezy;4;0;WNW;21;83%;19%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;5;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;NNW;18;72%;15%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;27;19;Winds subsiding;28;18;ENE;27;52%;10%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;21;A shower;30;22;ESE;18;67%;81%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Breezy this morning;24;17;Nice with sunshine;26;18;N;13;55%;3%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and very warm;30;7;Sunny and beautiful;28;6;SSE;17;10%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Hot, becoming breezy;34;14;Sunny and seasonable;33;14;SW;12;44%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;WNW;10;71%;4%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;15;9;Partly sunny;18;9;ESE;18;53%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;A stray p.m. shower;10;4;Cloudy with showers;8;-1;ESE;12;80%;99%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;13;1;Low clouds and mild;10;-4;NNW;9;59%;14%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Cloudy and chilly;7;2;NNW;18;89%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Showers;31;24;Showers around;30;24;NNE;8;78%;90%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;4;-5;Partly sunny;8;-4;WNW;8;63%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;A shower;27;23;E;21;74%;94%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Milder;5;0;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;WNW;11;76%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;29;20;Not as warm;24;19;S;25;68%;48%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Fog will lift;28;15;P.M. rain, cooler;25;12;NE;12;80%;95%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;3;2;Cloudy and breezy;7;0;WNW;24;74%;26%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;7;-2;Cloudy;7;0;E;6;44%;16%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;7;-1;Very windy;6;-2;WNW;24;57%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with snow;5;0;Inc. clouds;7;-1;NE;9;60%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;12;59%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;14;0;Partly sunny;15;-2;E;8;48%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;Cooler with rain;9;3;N;23;85%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;5;0;Mostly sunny;6;0;WNW;17;68%;7%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;16;11;A passing shower;15;9;ENE;12;73%;85%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;8;Sun and clouds;16;8;N;11;63%;7%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-11;-27;Hazy sun;-8;-24;E;11;71%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon showers;6;5;A morning shower;8;1;WNW;13;74%;95%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;9;1;Mostly sunny;8;0;WNW;9;78%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunshine and hot;35;20;W;8;37%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;2;-3;Low clouds;3;-1;WNW;15;96%;14%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;3;0;A shower in spots;6;2;WNW;19;84%;42%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very warm;29;17;Increasingly windy;21;16;SE;28;69%;100%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;35;20;SW;9;51%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Hazy sun;2;-10;Partly sunny;0;-11;NE;4;55%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather