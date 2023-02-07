CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 652 PM EST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...A light wintry mix will overspread the region this evening... Pockets of light freezing rain and sleet will impact portions of the higher terrain in northern Connecticut and northwest Rhode Island. The precipitation will develop from west to east between 7 and 10 pm, and last only about 3 hours. With temperatures hovering around freezing, some untreated roads may become slippery. Motorists should use caution tonight. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather