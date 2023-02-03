CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

259 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and strong winds expected.

Wind chills dropping to between 25 to 35 below zero. Northwest

wind gusts between 35 and 55 mph, with the highest wind gusts in hilly

terrain.

* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Rhode Island excluding

Block Island, and the Connecticut Valley, southeast

Massachusetts and Cape Cod.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Saturday. The lowest

wind chills will occur tonight into mid-morning Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest wind gusts between 35 and 55 mph

today and tonight. Winds this strong may lead to isolated power

outages, particularly in hilly terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

