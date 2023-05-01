CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 1, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 308 AM EDT Mon May 1 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Still River At Brookfield. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water floods lowlands along the Still River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage to 12.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage to 11.5 feet later this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 06/02/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Still River Brookfield Flood Stage: 12.0 Observed Stage at Mon 2 am: 11.9 Forecast: Mon 9 am 11.6 Mon 3 pm 11.2 Mon 9 pm 10.9 Tue 3 am 10.7 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather