CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 426 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY... Anomalously warm and dry conditions will continue today. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s with minimum relative humidities dropping to 25 to 30 percent. These conditions combined with west wind gusts of 10 to 20 mph will result in elevated fire weather potential. _____