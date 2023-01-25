CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

938 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

less than one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an

inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Ulster,

Greene, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any mixed precipitation will change to

plain rain overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

