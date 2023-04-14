CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

