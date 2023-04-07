CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

074 FPUS51 KOKX 070733

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

CTZ005-071500-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ009-071500-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-071500-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-071500-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-071500-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-071500-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-071500-

Northern New London-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-071500-

Southern New London-

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

