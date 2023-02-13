CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much cooler with lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much cooler with lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much cooler with lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New London-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much cooler with lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New London-

319 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

