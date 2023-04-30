CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Windy;59;47;SSW;16;58%;66%;7

Chester;A few a.m. showers;61;46;SSW;13;56%;70%;8

Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;60;46;S;11;53%;66%;6

Groton;A few a.m. showers;61;48;SSW;16;58%;70%;8

Hartford;Showers around;63;46;SSE;12;53%;70%;8

Meriden;A few a.m. showers;61;45;S;11;54%;70%;8

New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;60;48;S;15;59%;66%;8

Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;58;45;S;11;58%;66%;8

Willimantic;Showers around;63;44;S;12;53%;70%;8

Windsor Locks;A few a.m. showers;64;45;S;13;50%;70%;8

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather